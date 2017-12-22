DSM Acquires BioCare Copenhagen to Expand Gut Health Ingredients Portfolio with Probiotics

Royal DSM, a global science-based company active in health, nutrition and materials, announces it has acquired BioCare Copenhagen A/S, based in Copenhagen (Denmark). With the acquisition, DSM expands its offering in gut health ingredients with probiotics, an attractive market segment in nutritional ingredients, growing an estimated 7% per year. Financial details will not be disclosed at this time.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160803/395298LOGO )

BioCare Copenhagen is a privately-held company founded in 2012, focused on probiotics and specialized in microbial actives with proven health benefits, targeting gastrointestinal disorders, metabolic disorders, infections, and immunity. The company offers high-quality white label probiotic supplements and complete product concepts with strong consumer appeal. BioCare Copenhagen has multi-market distribution agreements with a number of leading dietary supplements and pharmaceutical companies and has launched products in over 40 countries worldwide.

DSM already has a strong position in gut health solutions with its Culturelle® product range, the number-one-selling probiotic dietary supplement consumer brand globally, as well as with its ingredient brands Oatwell® and Tolerase®. The company sees further growth potential in gut health ingredients beyond the established indications for digestive health and immune health. Fields increasingly recognized as being impacted by the gut microbiome include the gut-brain axis, metabolic health and heart health. DSM’s ambition in addressing the gut microbiome and its portfolio of nutritional ingredients are very synergetic with BioCare Copenhagen’s approach and products, and the combination is well-catered to address the existing and emerging gut health areas.

DSM – Bright Science. Brighter Living.™

Royal DSM is a global science-based company active in health, nutrition and materials. By connecting its unique competences in Life Sciences and Materials Sciences DSM is driving economic prosperity, environmental progress and social advances to create sustainable value for all stakeholders simultaneously. DSM delivers innovative solutions that nourish, protect and improve performance in global markets such as food and dietary supplements, personal care, feed, medical devices, automotive, paints, electrical and electronics, life protection, alternative energy and bio-based materials. DSM and its associated companies deliver annual net sales of about €10 billion with approximately 25,000 employees. The company is listed on Euronext Amsterdam. More information can be found at http://www.dsm.com .

BioCare Copenhagen

BioCare Copenhagen is a Danish bioscience company that specializes in microbial actives targeting gastrointestinal disorders, metabolism, infections and immunity. The company’s activities are based on research conducted at the Danish hospitals. BioCare Copenhagen was established as a joint venture between Borean Innovation, the Danish Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation and the management team Søren B. Thomsen (CEO) and Jesper Gantzel (COO).

DSM Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to DSM’s future (financial) performance and position. Such statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections of DSM and information currently available to the company. DSM cautions readers that such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and therefore it should be understood that many factors can cause actual performance and position to differ materially from these statements. DSM has no obligation to update the statements contained in this press release, unless required by law. The English language version of the press release is leading.

DSM, Corporate Communications

e-mail: media.contacts@dsm.com

http://www.dsm.com

For more information:

DSM Corporate Communications

Herman Betten

tel. +31(0)45-578-2017

e-mail media.contacts@dsm.com

DSM Investor Relations

Dave Huizing

tel. +31(0)-45-578-2864

e-mail dave.huizing@dsm.com

BioCare Copenhagen A/S

Søren B. Thomsen, CEO

tel.: +45-40325151

e-mail: st@biocarecph.com

BioCare Copenhagen A/S

Jesper N. Gantzel, COO

tel.: +45-20234638

e-mail: jg@biocarecph.com

PDF – http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/622561/DSM_acquires_BioCare_Copenhagen.pdf

PRN NLD