Poultry Diagnostics Market (2017-2025): Analysis by Test Types, Disease Type & Region

The “Poultry Diagnostics Market Analysis by Test Types (ELISA, PCR), by Disease Type, by Region and Segment Forecasts, 2014 – 2025” report has been added to Research and Markets’ offering.

The global poultry diagnostics market is expected to reach USD 771.4 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.6%. Disease outbreaks, technological advancements, and supportive government initiatives are the key drivers for the substantial growth of poultry diagnostic market. With the outbreak of catastrophic and erosive diseases such as Avian Influenza, Newcastle disease, and other respiratory infections, the farmers are now opting for a preventive diagnosis. These flock-infections are affecting the global trade of layers, broilers, turkeys, and water fowl. As a result, there have been continuous efforts to increase the awareness about these diseases, amongst poultry farmers.

Technological advancements in animal health are the key driver and is expected to serve as future growth opportunities. The advent of efficient animal owner’s mobile technology, information management systems and vaccine banks are the key advancements. The rising number of government initiatives to promote animal health products is presumed to drive the overall market growth during the forecast period.

For instance, the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) International Standards, a part of World Trade Organization (WTO) framework, issues guidelines to improve animal health and promote international animal products trade. The measures facilitate early detection, control, and reporting of pathogenic agents and prevent their transmission by rejecting of products which are not matching the standards.

Further key findings from the study suggest:

The ELISA tests contributed to more than 57.0% share in 2016. This can be attributed to their high sensitivity, specificity, accuracy and cost-efficinecy.

Avian influenza led this industry with more than 24.0% share in 2016. Frequent outbreaks of influenza (bird flu) in Southeast Asian and African countries contributed to the substantial share.

North America led global poultry diagnostic market with more than 35.0% share in 2016. This can be attributed to their advanced infrastructure pertaining to animal health, extensive distribution network, presence of multinational players and increasing awareness amongst farmers.

Zoetis, QIAGEN, IDvet, Biocheck Smart Veterinary Diagnostics, Bioneer Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., BioinGentech Biotechnology company, MEGACOR Diagnostik GmbH, IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., and AffiniTech, LTD. are few of the key players in poultry diagnostics market.

New product developments, collaborations, regional expansion, and mergers are key strategic initiatives undertaken.

