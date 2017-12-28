Real-time PCR (qPCR) andDigital PCR (dPCR) Market – Expected to Reach $6.3 Billion by 2025

The “Real-time PCR (qPCR) andDigital PCR (dPCR) Market Analysis by Technology, by Product (Consumables & Reagents, Instruments, Software & Services), by Application and Segment Forecasts, 2014 – 2025” report has been added to Research and Markets’ offering.

The global real time PCR (qPCR) and digital PCR (dPCR) market is expected to reach USD 6.3 billion by 2025. Implementation of Minimum Information for Publication of Quantitative Real-Time PCR Experiments (MIQE) and Real-time PCR Data Markup Language (RDML) guidelines that ensure high-quality results is estimated to provide the market with high growth opportunities

In addition, increasing number of research & forensic laboratories and CROs is a key factor responsible for market growth. Laboratories and CROs use qPCR and dPCR techniques for gene-based, protein-based, and various other research applications owing to its high accuracy and sensitivity.

Increasing preference of PCR techniques in prenatal genetic testing and its associated advantages in prenatal genetic testing such as lack of need for reference standards, low cycle times, and reproducible results are some of the drivers expected to propel growth.

Furthermore, major players are in the process of acquiring companies manufacturing diagnostic devices for the development of technologically advanced qPCR and dPCR products. For instance, Bio-Rad laboratories acquired RainDance Technologies to strengthen their position in the area of digital PCR.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The global qPCR and dPCR market size was estimated at USD 3.0 billion in 2016 and is expected to grow with CAGR of 8.7% from 2017 to 2025

The quantitative segment emerged as the largest segment in 2016 due to its accuracy and high demand.

Digital segment by technology is anticipated to witness lucrative growth owing to technological advancements such as automated processes with enhanced precision.

The consumables and reagents segment was the largest as well as the fastest segment due to their ability to create a standardized workflow and development of novel qPCR and dPCR reagents.

Research applications dominated the application segment owing to its wide applications in various areas of research such as agriculture, stem cells, and microbiology.

North America dominated the market in terms of revenue share in 2016 owing to rising public and private funding and increase in grants for R&D activities in genomics.

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness lucrative growth over the next decade due to increasing investments in the field of genomics and rising awareness amongst people about the benefits of gene-based diagnosis and treatment. It is expected to grow with CAGR of 10.8% over the forecast period.

