Global Healthcare Payer Services Market – Analysis, Trends & Forecasts to 2023

The “Global Healthcare Payer Services Market Research Report Insights, Opportunity Analysis, Market Shares and Forecast, 2017 – 2023” report has been added to Research and Markets’ offering.

The global healthcare payer services market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period 2016-2023.

The healthcare payer services has expanded its applications to various fields such as fraud management services, member management services, provider management services and billing and accounts management services. The global healthcare payer services market is mainly driven by rising healthcare frauds, dynamic nature of healthcare benefits plan designs, in-house shortage of skilled personnel, rising outsourcing activities and federal mandates in US increasing payer workload. Moreover, key restraints for the global healthcare payer services market are unforeseen cost associated with outsourcing, loss of managerial control and rising incidences of data breaches and loss of confidentiality. Apart from this, global healthcare payer services market face challenges such as mitigation from legacy system and cultural differences and language barriers. The major opportunities of the healthcare payer services market are service portfolio expansion and advanced data analytics which will drive the growth of market in forecasted period.

Global healthcare payer services market report covers segmentation analysis of service type, application and end-user. Report covers further segments of its service type which are business process outsourcing services, information technology outsourcing services and knowledge process outsourcing services. The market further segmented by its applications such as claim management services, integrated front-end and back office operations, member management services, provider management services, billing and account management services, analytics and fraud management services and HR services. Further, the global healthcare payer services market by end-user is further segmented into private payer and public payers.





Companies Mentioned

Accenture Plc

Aetna, Inc

Cigna, Corp

Cocentrix Corporation

Cognizant Technology Solutions

Dell, Inc

Exlservice Holding, Inc

Genpact Limited

HCL Technologies Ltd

Hewlett-Packard

Hinduja Global Solutions Limited

Hp Development Company L.P.

United Healthcare

Wipro Limited

Xerox Corporation

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Market Overview

3. Market Determinants

4. Market Segmentation

5. Competitive Landscape

6. Global Healthcare Payer Services Market By Region

7. Company Profiles



