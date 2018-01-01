JHL Biotech Welcomes New Chief Medical Officer, Rong Chen

“We are excited to welcome Dr. Chen to JHL Biotech. His deep experience in leading medical affairs and clinical development at biopharmaceutical companies will help further our mission to make biologics affordable to more people throughout the world,” said Racho Jordanov, CEO, JHL Biotech. “Dr. Chen is an expert in medical affairs and clinical research with comprehensive knowledge and experience in regulatory affairs. He will have a vital role in shaping JHL’s future and will guide our medical, clinical, and regulatory work.”

Prior to Phagelux, Dr. Chen was Chief Medical Officer at CASI Pharmaceuticals, Vice President and Head of Regulatory Excellence for China/HK area at GlaxoSmithKline, Medical Director for the Asia Pacific region at Beyer Schering Pharma, and Medical Director for China at Sanofi. He also previously held several clinical and research positions in Australia.

“JHL Biotech is a company creating new space in the biologics market and by doing so, more patients will have access to affordable medicines,” said Dr. Chen. “I look forward to being part of this experienced team and leading medical affairs and clinical development for JHL.”

Dr. Chen received his PhD from the Royal Adelaide Hospital, University of Adelaide in Australia and both his bachelor’s and master’s in medicine from Shandong Medical University in China.

About JHL Biotech

JHL Biotech Inc. (Stock Code: 6540.TWO) is a biopharmaceutical startup founded by a group of industry veterans with deep experience in pharmaceutical development and operations. JHL is backed by premier financial firms, including Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, Sequoia Capital, Biomark Capital, Milestone Capital, Fidelity, and the China Development Industrial Bank. JHL Biotech’s mission is to provide the world with low-cost medicines of exceptional quality. JHL is focused on research and development of new protein-based therapies and biosimilars. JHL Biotech has two world-class facilities built in accordance with United States, European Union, and ICH cGMP regulations and standards. For more information, please visit www.jhlbiotech.com.

