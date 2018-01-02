Green Cross Introduces Its New Master Brand “GC”

YONGIN, South Korea, Jan. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ — Green Cross Holdings Corporation (KRX: 005250), a holding company for Green Cross Corporation, a leading biopharmaceutical company, and healthcare related businesses, today unveiled its new strategic master brand that promotes the simplified “GC” name as a global corporate asset, along with a new visual identity designed to become a universally recognizable symbol.

The new brand offers a richer articulation of the company’s mission “to help healthy lives of all people.”

“First and foremost, we want people to know that our company is evolving. We believe that it is time for our brand to embody the company we have become, while preserving its heritage,” said Il-Sup Huh, Ph.D., chairman and CEO. “This transformation starts with a shared vision of who we are and what we stand for as a company and, is helping to unlock the full value of our global capabilities.”

The most prominent part of GC’s new master brand strategy is a distinctive symbol of a cross rendered in unconventional vibrant colours of green and red, which is indicative of GC’s forward looking, hopeful mission of a future.

The name GC will now appear in the series of affiliates’ corporate brand, as the company’s largest operating company, Green Cross Corporation updates its logo as GC Pharma.

The evolved brand identity will be rolled out to all GC’s products and communications within this year. Green Cross Holdings Corporation remains the company’s registered, legal name.

About GC

GC, through its affiliates, provides total healthcare solutions that address the evolving needs of human health. GC was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Yongin, South Korea. The company is the parent company of GC Pharma (Green Cross Corporation) (KRX: 006280), the largest protein therapeutics manufacturer in Asia.

This release includes forward-looking statements, which express the current beliefs and expectations of GC’s management. Such statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/623798/Green_Cross_New_Master_Brand.jpg