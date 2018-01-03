MYM Announces $10 Million Non-brokered Financing

MYM Nutraceuticals Inc., (CSE: MYM) (CSE:MYM.CN) (MYM.CN) (the “Company” or “MYM”) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 3,571,000 units at a price of CAD$2.80 per unit.

Each unit will consist of one common share and one transferable common share purchase warrant. Each warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional common share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the private placement at a price of CAD$4.00 per warrant share.

In the event that, after the date that is six months and one day following the closing of the offering, the closing volume-weighted average price of the common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange, or such other exchange on which the common shares may primarily trade, is greater than or equal to CAD$5.50 for a period of ten consecutive trading days, the Company may, at its sole option, accelerate the expiry date of the warrants by giving notice to the holders thereof, and in such case, the warrants will expire on the 30th day after the date on which such notice is given by the Company.

The offering was priced in the context of the market based on a price reservation made by the Company with the Canadian Securities Exchange. The private placement is subject to the approval of the CSE and the securities will be subject to a four-month hold period under securities laws. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the private placement for general working capital and corporate purposes.

About MYM Nutraceuticals Inc.

MYM Nutraceuticals Inc. is an innovative company focused on acquiring Health Canada licenses to produce and sell high-end organic medicinal cannabis supplements and topical products. MYM has two production projects in Québec that when completed will have over 1.5 million square feet of production space. MYM is also a partner in a 1.2 million square-foot production project (the Northern Rivers Project) in New South Wales, Australia. Australia is an exciting new market that has recently legalized medicinal cannabis. To ensure a strong presence and growth potential within the industry, MYM is actively looking to acquire complementary businesses and assets in the technology, nutraceuticals and CBD sectors. MYM shares trade in Canada, Germany and the USA under the following symbols: (CSE: MYM) (OTC:MYMMF) (FRA:0MY) (DEU:0MY) (MUN:0MY) (STU:0MY).

This news release may contain forward-looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results, including with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the “Offering”) and the use of proceeds therefrom. In making the forward-looking statements, the Company has applied several material assumptions including, but not limited to, the assumptions that: the Offering will proceed and be completed as planned and required regulatory approvals will be obtained. These forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, among others and in addition to those described elsewhere in this release, inability to obtain regulatory approvals of the Offering, inability to complete the Offering on the proposed terms or at all and delays in obtaining or inability to obtain required government or other regulatory approvals. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise or update such statements, except as required by applicable securities legislation. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on http://www.sedar.com .

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such. Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE or CNSX Markets), nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in policies of the CSE), accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein in the United States. The securities described herein have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or any state securities law and may not be offered or sold in the “United States“, as such term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act, unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

Investor Relations

Terry Brown

+1-855-696-2261

terry@mymarijuana.ca

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Rob Gietl, CEO

MYM Nutraceuticals Inc.

http://www.mymarijuana.ca

