Pharmaleads to Present at Biotech Showcase 2018 in San Francisco

Pharmaleads, an emerging pharmaceutical company developing innovative non-opiate and non-addictive products for the management of acute and chronic severe pain, today announces its participation at the upcoming 10th Annual Biotech Showcase™ Conference to be held in San Francisco (CA, United States) on January 8 – 10, 2018. Thierry Bourbié, CEO of Pharmaleads, will provide a corporate update and pipeline overview at the conference.

Presentation Details:

Date: Monday 8th January 2018

Time: 2:00 pm PT

Duration: 15 minutes

Location: Room D – Ballroom at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square

Thierry Bourbié, CEO of Pharmaleads, said, “We are delighted to be presenting at this highly respected and well-attended investor conference. We believe our presentation at Biotech Showcase will provide investors with an exciting overview of Pharmaleads cutting-edge pipeline of Dual ENKephalinase Inhibitors for the management of acute and chronic severe pain. Our compounds have the potential to completely change the game in the opioid crisis by providing safe and non-addictive pain relief to patients suffering from severe pain of all types.”

Biotech Showcase™ is an investor and partnering conference devoted to providing private and public biotechnology and life sciences companies with an opportunity to present to, and meet with, investors and pharmaceutical executives in one place during the course of one of the industry’s largest annual healthcare investor conferences, J.P. Morgan Annual Healthcare Conference.

About Pharmaleads

Pharmaleads is an emerging pharmaceutical company developing innovative non-opiate and non-addictive products for the management of acute and chronic severe pain, a growing market with significant unmet medical need. Pharmaleads’ drugs are based on its deep knowledge and understanding of enkephalins, a key element of the body’s natural pain management system.

Pharmaleads’ compounds, Dual ENKephalinase inhibitors (DENKIs), aim to protect enkephalins, hence increasing their local concentrations and thereby inducing a physiological analgesia which improves pain management.

Pharmaleads has two compounds in clinical development which are targeting multi-billion markets:

PL265 is being developed for the treatment of neuropathic pain (oral) and ocular pain/dry eye syndrome (eye drops). PL37 is being developed for the treatment of post-surgical / traumatic / breakthrough cancer pain as a substitute for injectable opiates (IV).

Pharmaleads was founded in 2000. It is headquartered in Paris, France, and is funded by private investors.

For more information about Pharmaleads please visit www.pharmaleads.com

