Global Asthma and COPD Market 2017-2025 – Market Value Expected to Reach $56 Billion

The “Global Asthma and COPD Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2017 to 2025” report has been added to Research and Markets’ offering.

The global asthma and COPD market was valued at US$ 39,021.2 Million in 2016, and is expected to reach US$ 56,507.7 Million by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2017 to 2025.

Globally, asthma and COPD is one the leading chronic respiratory diseases, with high prevalence and increasing health care and economic burden. Thus, disease represent a lucrative market for pharmaceutical companies.

COPD is rated to be the fourth most common cause of mortality, and expected to reach third position by 2030, in case the risk such as smoking, pollution is not addressed. Gradually over the period of time the treatment of asthma and COPD shows improvement, with novel drugs and treatment strategies, along with usage of non-pharmacologic treatment.

It has being observed there is being surge in prevalence of asthma and COPD in developed and developing countries. In developed countries, there is being rise in prevalence of asthma due to lifestyle changes in terms of food habit, low level of exercise, etc., while in developing countries the prevalence is due to pollution and smoking.

As of the current market scenario, North America together dominate the global asthma and COPD market followed by the European market. Rising prevalence of asthma and COPD due to pollution, change in lifestyle, entry of generics and novel therapies in the market.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing market for the forecast period. Emerging economies such India, China due to industrialization, demographic changes, urbanization there is been rise in pollution thus increase in prevalence of asthma and COPD population.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Global Asthma and COPD Market Analysis

Chapter 4 Global Asthma and COPD Market Analysis, by Drug Type, 2015-2025 (US$ Mn)

Chapter 5 Global Asthma and COPD Market, By Geography, 2015-2025 (US$ Mn)

Chapter 6 Company Profiles

