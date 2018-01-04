-
Global Strategic Development of Neural Stem & Progenitor Cell Products Report 2018: The Number of Adult Stem Cell Therapies Entering Clinical Trials Continues to Expand
PR Newswire
DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2018
The “Strategic Development of Neural Stem & Progenitor Cell Products (2018)” report has been added to Research and Markets’ offering.
During the development of the nervous system, neural progenitor cells can either stay in the pool of proliferating undifferentiated cells or exit the cell cycle and differentiate. The past twenty years have seen great advances in neural stem cell research and applications. Researchers have isolated NSCs, which have demonstrated pluripotency and the ability to differentiate into many different immune system cell types.
In addition, NSCs can be regulated both in vitro and in vivo, which represent different commercial product opportunities. Neural stem cells have become of profound interest to the research community due to their potential to be used in drug discovery and delivery applications, as well as for tools of neural toxicology assessment.
NSC transplantation also represents a ground-breaking approach for treating a range of chronic neurological diseases and acute CNS injuries, including Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s and spinal cord injury, among other conditions.
Furthermore, neural stem and progenitor cells offer the potential to safely carry out pharmacology assessment for drugs designed to impact brain function or physiology. As tests on human cells become increasingly feasible, the potential grows for companies to develop disease-specific cell assays. As novel drug delivery agents, neural stem cells also show promise in killing gliomas and other cancers.
To facilitate research resulting from these advances, a large and diverse market has emerged for neural stem cell products and services. One thriving component of the neural stem cell marketplace is the market for research tools and supplies. Among these research supply companies, dominant competitors include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck Millipore, Cellular Dynamics International (a FujiFilm Company), Ncardia, and STEMCELL Technologies, among others.
While the number of adult stem cell therapies entering clinical trials continues to expand, the development of neural stem cell therapies has been affected by barriers to entry that include patent restrictions, dominance of current competitors, and the complexity of neural stem cell applications. Despite these limitations, more than a dozen companies are pursuing preclinical and clinical programs using neural stem and progenitor cells as tools to address human injury and disease.
Pharmaceutical companies are also demonstrating intense interest in neural stem and progenitor cells. Because of their plasticity, ability to develop into the main phenotypes of the nervous system, and unlimited capacity for self-renewal, NSCs have been proposed for use in a variety of pharmaceutical applications, including:
- Neurotoxicity testing
- Cellular therapies to treat central nervous system (CNS) conditions
- Neural tissue engineering and repair
- Drug target validation and testing
- Personalized medicine
For this reason, utilization of neural stem cell products by the pharmaceutical sector represents a thriving segment of the global marketplace. Of interest to this community is the use of neural stem cells to heal tissues that have a naturally limited capacity for renewal, including the human brain and spinal cord tissue.
Furthermore, development of new drugs is extremely costly and the success rate of bringing new compounds to the market is unpredictable. Therefore, it is crucial that pharmaceutical companies minimize late-stage product failures, including unexpected neurotoxic effects, that can arise when candidate drugs enter the clinical testing stages. It is desirable to test candidate drugs using in vitro assays of high human relevance as early as possible. Because neural stem cells have the potential to differentiate into nearly all the main phenotypes of the nervous system, they represent an ideal cell type from which to design such neural screening assays.
Growth into stem cell research has exploded over the past several decades, and the market to supply neural stem cell products and therapies has grown to meet this demand.
This global strategic report to reveal the current and future needs of the NSC marketplace, so you can focus your marketing efforts on profitable products, in promising research areas, within lucrative domestic and international markets.
Key Topics Covered:
1. REPORT OVERVIEW
1.1 Statement of the Report
1.1 Executive Summary
2. INTRODUCTION
3. STEM CELLS: A BRIEF OVERIVEW
3.1 Embryonic Stem Cells
3.2 Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells
3.3 Types of Specialized Cells Derived from Stem Cells
3.4 Types of Stem Cells in the Human Body
3.5 Adult Stem Cells
3.6 Characteristics of Different Types of Stem Cells
4. NEURAL STEM CELLS: AN OVERVIEW
4.1 Sources of NSCs
4.2 Basal Properties of NSCs Obtained from Different Sources
4.3 Fetal Stem Cell Transplantation for Neurodegenerative Diseases
4.4 Adult Human Neural Stem Therapeutics
5. DEGENERATIVE DISEASES WITH POSSIBLE CURE USING NSCS
5.1 Conventional Treatments for Neurodegenerative Diseases
5.2 NSC-Based and Traditional Approaches for Neurodenerative Diseases
5.3 The Wide Gap Between Theory and Practice in NSC Applications
5.4 Types of NSCs Used for Cell Therapy Approaches
5.5 Possible Therapeutic Actions of Grafted NSCs in Neurodegenerative Diseases
5.6 Most Recent Clinical Trials Using NSCs for Neurological Disorders
5.7 Other Clinical Trials Using NSCs for Neurodegenerative Diseases
5.8 Neurodevelopmental Disorders and Cell Therapy
6. SPINAL CORD INJURY AND CELL THERAPY
6.1 Incidence of Spinal Cord Injury
6.2 Neurological Level and Extent of Lesion in Spinal Cord Injuries
6.3 Annual and Lifetime Cost of Treating SCI Patients in the US
6.4 Medications and Other Treatments for Spinal Cord Injury
6.5 CIRM Funding for Spinal Cord Injury
6.6 Cell Therapy for Spinal Cord Injury
6.7 SCI Models and Effectiveness of Neuronal Regeneration
6.8 Clinical Trials Using Stem Cells for Spinal Cord Injury
7. ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE
7.1 Incidence of Alzheimer’s Disease
7.2 Projected Number of People Aged 65 and Older with Alzheimer’s Disease in the US
7.3 Cost of Care by Payment Source for US Alzheimer’s Patients
7.4 Currently Available Medications for Alzheimer’s Disease
7.5 CIRM Funding for Alzheimer’s Research
7.6 Transplantation of Stem Cells for AD
8. PARKINSON’S DISEASE
8.1 Incidence of Parkinson’s Disease
8.2 CIRM Grants Targeting Parkinson’s Disease
8.3 Current Medications for PD
8.4 Potential for Cell Therapy in Parkinson’s Disease
8.5 Gene Therapy for PD
9. AMYOTROPHIC LATERAL SCLEROSIS
9.1 Incidence of ALS
9.2 Symptomatic Treatments in ALS Patients
9.3 CIRM Grants Targeting ALS
9.4 Companies Focusing on Stem Cell Therapy for ALS
9.5 Cell Therapy for ALS
10. MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS
10.1 Incidence of MS
10.2 Medications for MS
10.3 Neural Stem Cells’ Application in Multiple Sclerosis
10.4 Stimulation of Endogenous NSCs with Growth Factors for MS Treatment
10.5 CIRM Grants Targeting MS
11. STROKE
11.1 Incidence of Stroke
11.2 Currently Available Medication for Stroke
11.3 Stem Cell-Based Therapies for Stroke
11.4 Various Stem Cell Types Used in Stroke Experimental Studies
11.5 Ongoing Clinical Trials for Stroke Using Stem Cells
11.6 CIRM Grants Targeting Stroke
12. MARKET ANALYSIS
12.1 Current Stem Cell Landscape
12.3 Major Clinical Milestones in Cell Therapy Sector
12.4 Major Anticipated Cell Therapy Clinical Data Events in 2016
12.5 Global Market for Cell Therapy Products
13. SELECTED COMPANY PROFILES
13.1 Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc.
13.2 Athersys Inc
13.3 Axiogenesis AG / Pluriomics (Merged to form Ncardia)
13.4 AxoGen, Inc
13.5 BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics
13.6 Cellular Dynamics International, Inc.
13.7 Celther Polska
13.8 Cellartis AB
13.9 CellCure Neurosciences Ltd.
13.10 Celvive, Inc.
13.11 Merck Millipore
13.12 International Stem Cell Corporation
13.13 Kadimastem Ltd.
13.14 Living Cell Technologies Limited
13.15 MEDIPOST
13.16 Neuralstem Inc.
13.17 NeuroGeneration Inc.
13.18 Neurona Therapeutics Inc.
13.19 Ocata Therapeutics Inc. (Acquired by Astellas Pharma for $379M in Nov. 2015)
13.20 Opexa Therapeutics, Inc
13.21 ReNeuron Group PLC
13.22 RhinoCyte, Inc.
13.23 Roslin Cells Ltd.
13.24 SanBio, Inc.
13.25 Saneron CCEL Therapeutics Inc.
13.26 StemCells, Inc.
13.27 Stemedica Cell Technologies, Inc.
13.28 STEMCELL Technologies, Inc.
13.29 Talisman Therapeutics Ltd.
13.30 Xcelthera INC
Companies Mentioned
- Accellta
- Adaptimmune Therapeutics
- Adheren
- AIVITA Biomedical
- Altucell
- Anagenesis Biotechnologies
- Animal Cell Therapies
- apceth
- Aposcience
- Ascend Biopharmaceutica ls
- Asterias Biotherapeutics
- Athersys
- Autolus
- AVROBIO
- AxoGen
- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals
- Betalin Therapeutics
- BioCardia
- BioRestorative Therapies
- BlueRock Therapeutics
- Bone Therapeutics
- BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics
- Bullet Biotechnology
- Caladrius Biosciences
- Capricor Therapeutics
- CardioCell (Stemedica)
- Celixir
- Cell Cure Neurosciences (BioTime subsidiary)
- Cell Design Labs (Acquied by Gilead Sciences)
- Cell Medica Cellect Biosciences
- Cellectis
- Cellenkos, Inc.
- CellProthera
- Celltex
- CellTherapies
- Cellular Approaches
- Cellular Biomedicine Group
- Cellular Dynamics (Fujifilm)
- Celularity
- Celvive
- Celyad
- Chimera Bioengineering
- CiMaas
- Codiak Bio
- Creative Medical Technology Holdings
- Cure Cell Neurosciences (Subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.)
- Cynata Therapeutics
- Cytori Therapeutics
- DaVinci Biosciences
- DiscGenics
- Emercell
- Epibone
- ExCellThera
- Exopharm
- F1 Oncology
- Fate Therapeutics
- Fibrocell
- Formula Pharmaceuticals
- Fortuna Fix
- FujiFilm Holdings
- Gamida Cell
- Gilead Sciences
- Glycostem
- GSK
- Helocyte (Fortress Bioecth)
- Histogen
- Immatics Biotechnologies
- Immune Therapeutics
- Immusoft
- inRegen (RegenMedTX)
- Insigilon Therapeutics
- Intercytex
- International Stem Cell
- Invitrx Therapeutics
- Juno Therapeutics
- Kadimastem
- Kiadis Pharma
- Kimera Labs
- Kite Pharma
- Lion Biotechnologies
- Living Cell Technologies
- Longeveron
- Magenta Therapeutics
- Medeor Therapeutics
- Medipost
- Mesoblast
- Metaclipse Therapeutics
- Minerva Bio
- Molecular Medicine
- MolMed S.p.A.
- Mustang Bio (a Fortress Biotech Company)
- Neon Therapeutics
- Neuralstem
- Neurogeneration
- Neurona Therapeutics
- Neuronascent
- NexImmune
- NextCell Pharma AB
- Nohla Therapeutics
- Novartis
- Obsidian Therapeutics
- Opexa Therapeutics
- Opsis Therapeutics
- Orchard Therapeutics
- Orgenesis, Ltd.
- ORIG3N
- Orthocyte (BioTime Subsidiary)
- Osiris Therapeutics
- Oxford Biomedica
- OxStem
- Pathfinder Cell Therapy
- Plureon
- Pluristem Therapeutics
- PolarityTE
- Poseida Therapeutics
- Promethera Biosciences
- Regen BioPharma
- Regeneus
- Regenicin
- ReNeuron
- RepliCel Life Sciences
- Rubius Therapeutics
- Rxi Pharmaceuticals
- SanBio Co Ltd
- Saneron CCEL Therapeutics (Affiliate of CryoCell International, Inc)
- Semma Therapeutics
- Stem Cell Medicine, Ltd.
- Stemedica Cell Technologies
- StemGenex
- Steminent Biotherapeutics
- Stemline Therapeutics
- Stempeutics
- Stratatech (a Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals Co.)
- Taiga Biotechnologies
- TaiwanBio
- Talisman Therapeutics (University of Cambridge spinout)
- Targazyme
- TCR2 Therapeutics
- Theracell
- Tigenix
- Tikomed
- TissueGene
- TxCell
- U.S. Stem Cell
- Universal Cells
- Unum Therapeutics
- Utah Cord Blood Bank
- Vericel
- VetStem Biopharma
- ViaCyte
- VistaStem Therapeutics (subsidiary of VistaGen Therapeutics)
- Vital Therapies
- Vor BioPharma
- Xcelthera
- Ziopharm Oncology
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pjh5k4/global_strategic?w=5
