Botanical and Plant-derived Drugs Market Forecast to 2027
PR Newswire
LONDON, January 5, 2018
Prospects for Leading Companies in Steroids, Phenols, Terpenes, Glycosides and Others, Sativex, Marinol Nabilone, Dexanabinol, CT-3, Cannabinor, HU 308, HU 331, Rimonabant, Taranabant
The global botanical and plant-derived drugs market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% in the first half of the forecast period. In 2016, the phenols submarket held 30.2% of the global botanical and plant-derived drugs market.
Report Scope
• Global Botanical and Plant-derived Drugs Market forecast to 2027
• This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for global botanical and plant-derived drugs market by type:
– Steroids
– Phenols
– Terpenes
– Glycosides
– Others
This report provides a SWOT analysis for each submarket.
• This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for global botanical and plant-derived drugs market by application:
– Hormone Diseases
– Infectious Diseases
– Pain & Central Nervous System Disorders
– Cardiovascular & Metabolic Diseases
– Respiratory & Oncology Diseases
• Our work also shows individual revenue forecasts to 2027 for these regional and national markets
– North America: US & Canada
– Europe: Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe
– Asia-Pacific: China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC
– Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America
– Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa
Each regional market if further segmented by type and by application.
• This report discusses several brands, including:
– Sativex (GW Pharmaceuticals)
– Marinol (Unimed Pharmaceuticals)
– Nabilone / Cesamet (Valeant Pharmaceuticals)
– Dexanabinol (Solvay Pharmaceuticals, acquire by Abbott Laboratories)
– CT-3 (Indevus Pharmaceuticals)
– Cannabinor (Pharmos)
– HU 308 (Pharmos)
– HU 331 (Cayman Chemical)
– Rimonabant / Acomplia (Sanofi-Aventis)
– Taranabant / MK-0364 (Merck & Co.)
• This report assesses several leading companies that manufacture and market botanical and plant-derived drugs, including:
– Abbott Laboratories
– Bayer AG
– Eli Lilly
– Johnson & Johnson
– Novartis AG
– Pfizer, Inc.
– Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS)
– Medigene AG
• This report also discusses the Drivers and Restraints of the global botanical and plat derived-drugs market.
Visiongain‘s study is for everybody needing commercial analyses for the global botanical and plat derived-drugs market. You will find data, trends and predictions. Please order our report now.
