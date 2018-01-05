Cantargia Receives Patent Approval in China for Antibody Treatment Against IL1RAP in Solid Tumours

Cantargia AB (“Cantargia”) announces that the Chinese patent office, the State Intellectual Property Office (“SIPO”), has formally approved the company’s patent application for IL1RAP as target molecule for antibody therapy of several types of solid tumours. The granted patent has number ZL201280014136.7.

Cantargia is developing antibodies against IL1RAP for treatment of life-threatening diseases. The company’s main project, the immuno-oncology antibody CAN04, is undergoing a clinical phase I/IIa trial focusing on treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer. The patent application which has now been approved in China refers to Cantargia’s method of using IL1RAP as target molecule for treatment of several types of solid tumours, including breast cancer, colorectal cancer, lung cancer and malignant melanoma. Cantargia already has the equivalent patent protection in other regions, including Europe, the United States and Japan. The Chinese patent provides protection until 2032.

“Cantargia has strong protection for antibodies against IL1RAP for treatment of cancer in several important territories. The addition of China, which is one of the fastest growing markets for pharmaceuticals, further strengthens our position”, Göran Forsberg, Cantargia’s CEO, says.

This constitutes information which Cantargia is required to publish under the EU’s Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication through the above contact person on 5 January 2018, at 08:30.

About Cantargia

Cantargia AB (publ), reg.no. 556791-6019, is a biotech company that is developing antibody-based treatments for life-threatening diseases. The original discovery by the research team behind Cantargia was the overexpression of a specific target molecule, interleukin 1 receptor accessory protein (IL1RAP) in leukemic stem cells. Subsequent research has also identified IL1RAP in many other forms of cancer. The company’s main project, the CAN04 antibody targeted at IL1RAP, is being studied in the CANFOUR clinical phase I/IIa study, where the primary focus is on non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer. CAN04 has two modes of action: it blocks the function of IL1RAP and stimulates the immune system to destroy tumour cells. Cantargia’s second project, currently in the research phase, is aimed at developing an IL1RAP-binding antibody that is optimised for treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

Cantargia is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm First North (ticker: CANTA). Sedermera Fondkommission is the company’s Certified Adviser. More information about Cantargia is available at http://www.cantargia.com .

