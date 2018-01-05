Indian Yoga Guru, Yogacharya Amit Dev is Taking Yoga to the World

After his successful yoga camp in Russia, the famous Indian yoga guru Yogacharya Amit Dev is all set for his first Yoga Camp in China along with Shenzhen Peacock Health Culture Management.

The 5th Generation Yoga Guru is holding a 3-day camp in Shenzhen, China from 6th to 8th January, 2018. The camp is said to be different, as he has altered it to suit the lifestyle of the Chinese.

After landing in China on 5th January with a 4-member team, he is all set to kick-start the much awaited Yoga Camp on 6th January. The camp will start with a short speech on the importance of India’s biggest gift to the world.

Yogacharya Amit Dev will hold specialist yoga workshops on day-2 and day-3 of the camp wherein he will teach the participants specific cures for ailments through yoga.

In the last week of November 2017, Yogacharya Amit Dev mission to spread yoga throughout the world had reached Russia. He held a yoga camp at the Moscow Citi Retreat Club from 29th November to 5th December. People of every ethnicity, religion, age and gender were welcomed at this camp to experience the magic of yoga. With the resounding success of that camp, Amit Dev plans to setup Shri Yog Abhyas Ashram Trust’s studios across Russia.

The schedule for 2018 is already set – Yogacharya Amit Dev will be conducting similar camps at Italy, the United States, Britain, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to spread his mission – to make the world a better and healthy place.

Yogacharya Amit Dev has taken the responsibility to carry on the heritage of this Yoga Movement. His organisation Shri Yog Abhyas Ashram Trust was started in 1888 by Yogeshwar Ramlal Bhagwan who is popularly known as Mahaprabhu Ji. Today the organization manages around 70 Centers across the world.

The organization headquartered in Delhi is not just involved in teaching and curing people through yoga, but is also engaged in extensive research in Yogic health care and meditation.

