Wirecard Digitalizes Payment Process for Private Patients of TeleClinic

– TeleClinic is the first portal in Germany for remote treatment

Wirecard, a leading global financial technology company, is collaborating with TeleClinic to provide a digital solution for billing processes with private patients.

TeleClinic is the first supplier enabling patients to digitally and remotely consult and receive treatment from doctors. Digital doctor consultations are generally available to private and legally insured persons. Until now, around six insurers, including statutory health insurers, have taken on the costs for digital doctor consultations in addition to more orthodox visits to medical practitioners. Since private patients, in general, must initially pay their medical bills themselves and the payment process should be as simple and easy as possible, Wirecard has developed a digital payment process for TeleClinic doctors’ private patients. Within this framework, Wirecard will digitalize the online payment process for TeleClinic and fully process all credit card payments and SEPA direct debits.

TeleClinic enables German patients to see a doctor by video appointment, among other things. This has already become a part of everyday life in other countries such as Switzerland, England and the USA. In the MLP health report 2016, around 61% of German doctors said that they are in favor of expanding telemedical services on offer. Approximately 70% of patients answered that a video consultation with a doctor would be important to them. TeleClinic is the first company in Germany to receive authorization to provide medical treatment via modern, digital channels. With this treatment, patients benefit from a fast, specialized consultation in connection with a simple payment process.

Prof. Dr. med. Reinhard Meier, Founder and Medical Director of TeleClinic GmbH: “TeleClinic offers 24/7 medical consultations via all state-of-the-art communication channels. We have chosen Wirecard to be our partner for online payment processing for private patients so that we can meet the requirements set by our patients’ digital lifestyles.”

Boris Bongartz, Head of Sales Digital Goods at Wirecard: “As an international driver of the digitization of payment processes, we are delighted to be digitalizing payment processing for medical consultations via latest communication methods together with TeleClinic in order to make the payment process as easy and comfortable as possible for private patients.”

About Wirecard:

Wirecard AG is a global technology group that supports companies in accepting electronic payments from all sales channels. As a leading independent supplier, the Wirecard Group offers outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payments. A global platform bundles international payment acceptances and methods with supplementary fraud prevention solutions. With regard to issuing own payment instruments in the form of cards or mobile payment solutions, the Wirecard Group provides companies with an end-to-end infrastructure, including the requisite licences for card and account products. Wirecard AG is listed on the Frankfurt Securities Exchange (TecDAX, ISIN DE0007472060, WDI). For further information about Wirecard, please visit http://www.wirecard.com or follow us on Twitter @wirecard.

About TeleClinic:

TeleClinic is a digital health platform and the first port of call for people who have questions about their health. TeleClinic doctors are available for patients 24/7, with no long waiting times. Only doctors with a German licence to practise medicine are registered with TeleClinic. Medical consultations are conducted via modern, state-of-the-art communication channels. Patients can choose whether to conduct the medical consultation via video chat or telephone, for instance. TeleClinic’s mission is to provide high-quality medical care to everyone at all times.

