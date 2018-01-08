Acclaimed Healthcare Futurist to Give Opening Keynote at the 23rd Annual Medical Technologies: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange

To register and download the event agenda for the 23rd Annual Medical Technologies: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange, please visit: www.medtechxchange.com

In his presentation, Dr. Luke will share his insights into how health systems can not only transform, but transform in ways that generate new revenue streams. His session will reveal case studies from around the country highlighting hospitals and health systems who are not only conforming to a value-based model, but have developed alternative discharge options from the emergency department and home. He will examine “alt Acute,” non-traditional, approaches that can help health systems avoid unnecessary hospitalization.

As a veteran hospital Chief Executive Officer and Health System Vice President, Dr. Luke is uniquely qualified to share best practices and insights on the characteristics of a financially viable healthcare model that improves care, patent satisfaction, and profitability. Participants will leave with a framework to utilize new service lines in the post-acute, and transitional care space, as well as partner with non-traditional post-acute providers.

The ASK THE EXPERTS! Panel Discussion: Leveraging AI, VR and Digital Assistants to Enhance Value, will also be focused on the future of healthcare. Elizabeth Boudreau, Executive Advisor, Amazon Web Services, will moderate a panel that includes:

José Morey, Medical Technology and Artificial Intelligence Advisor, Nasa iTech – National Institute of Aerospace, Senior Medical Scientist, IBM Watson Medical Sieve Project

Doctor Sanjay Shah, Director of Strategic Innovation, Dignity Health

Doctor Ali Tinazli, Senior Director – Global Head of Healthcare & Life Sciences Strategy, Chief Technology Office, HP

Dr. Thomas Van Gilder, Chief Medical Officer and Vice President Informatics and Analytics, Transcend Insights, a wholly owned subsidiary of Humana, Incorporated.

The panel discussion will provide expert insights on leveraging technologies such as artificial intelligence, virtual reality and digital assistants to disrupt your organization and enhance your company’s value proposition. The panelists will offer examples of how they are leveraging these technologies to enhance care, delivery, and enterprise operations. They will share lessons learned from early innovators on strategies to move digital technologies mainstream.

At the 23rd Annual Medical Technologies: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange, participants will benefit from insights from industry leaders, best practice discussions, and an interactive and collaborative environment designed to facilitate peer to peer networking.

