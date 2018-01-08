AGC Bioscience, Biomeva, and CMC Biologics to provide services under the brand AGC Biologics

AGC Biologics, a global leader in clinical and commercial manufacturing of therapeutic proteins, will offer the highest level of CDMO services to its clients from their state-of-the-art facilities in Seattle, WA and Berkeley, CA in the US; Copenhagen, Denmark; Heidelberg, Germany; Chiba, Japan; and Yokohama, Japan. The company will maintain and grow its global presence with microbial and mammalian capabilities, fulfilling early-phase through late-phase projects, both at small and large-scale.

The newly branded AGC Biologics features a highly-collaborative global team, along with multifaceted experience in a wide range of molecule types, in-house analytical expertise, and an exceptional regulatory track record.

This announcement accompanies the appointment of Dr. Gustavo Mahler as President and CEO of AGC Biologics. Dr. Mahler will be responsible for the strategic development and support of the company’s future growth.

Dr. Mahler brings more than 20 years of scientific and executive management experience. Since becoming President and CEO of CMC Biologics in 2015, he has successfully increased growth and profit, resulting in double-digit growth, and highlighting the company as one of the fastest growing CDMOs in the industry.

“The emergence of AGC Biologics as a global CDMO powerhouse further accentuates the strong commitment of our organization to ensure we meet the demands of this fast-growing market, while providing our clients with unparalleled innovative solutions,” said Mr. Hideyuki Kurata, Chairman & General Manager of AGC Lifescience General Division, AGC Chemicals, AGC Asahi Glass Company. “I’m incredibly pleased Dr. Mahler will continue to lead AGC Biologics. Under his leadership, I’m confident that we will achieve our goal of becoming the industry’s leading CDMO.”

“I’m thrilled at this opportunity to continue to lead this great organization,” said Dr. Gustavo Mahler, President and CEO of AGC Biologics. “With our proven track record, I believe that we will clearly pave the way to a successful future, providing our clients solutions to their greatest development and manufacturing challenges, and enabling the delivery of breakthrough treatments to patients across the globe.”

About AGC Biologics

AGC Biologics is a leading global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), with a strong commitment to deliver the highest standard of service to our clients and partners. AGC Biologics is the product of the convergence and integration of Asahi Glass Company (AGC) Bioscience, Biomeva GmbH, and CMC Biologics. The company currently employs more than 850 employees worldwide. Our extensive network spans three continents, with cGMP-compliant facilities in Seattle, WA; Berkeley, CA; Copenhagen, Denmark; Heidelberg, Germany; Yokohama, Japan; and Chiba, Japan.

AGC Biologics offers deep industry expertise and unique customized services for the scale-up and cGMP manufacture of protein-based therapeutics; from pre-clinical to commercial production, for mammalian and microbial. Our integrated service offerings include cell line development, bioprocess development, formulation, analytical testing, antibody drug development and conjugation, cell banking and storage, and protein expression — including our proprietary CHEF1® Expression System for mammalian production.

