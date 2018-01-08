Global eHealth Market Trends, Players & Outlook Report 2018 – Forecasts to 2021

The “eHealth – Market Trends, Players & Outlook” report has been added to Research and Markets’ offering.

This report introduces the key components of the ehealth market and identifies the products and services of most interests in the health industry, including IoT-enabled medical devices, telemedicine and remote patient monitoring. The particular nature of health industries has been considered in regard to data sensitivity and regulation.

It evaluates the initiatives and strategies of players coming from different sectors, particularly facing the strong incumbents (medtech giants). The positioning of each category of players has been also addressed by taking the competitive landscape into account.

Finally, in examining the gaps which lie between promising benefits and what is required for ehealth deployment and adoption, the challenges linked with data security and interoperability, organisational changes within healthcare industries, as well as the business model are analysed.

The silver economy’, encompassing both medical-oriented ehealth solutions and non-medical wellness applications, is also analysed through players’ strategies and market challenges.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Methodology & Scope

2.1. General methodology of reports

2.2. Definition and scope

3. Ehealth markets

3.1. Market overview

3.2. Ehealth services

3.2.1. Telemedicine and remote monitoring

3.2.2. Care delivery platform

3.2.3. Personalised care

3.2.4. Other emerging ehealth services

3.3. IoT landscape in healthcare industry

3.3.1. IoT medical devices and medication

3.3.2. Data interoperability issue

3.4. The silver economy

3.4.1. Technological solutions with a mainly medical dimension (ehealth applications)

3.4.2. Non-medical solutions

4. Player strategies

4.1. Overview

4.2. Medtech companies and pure players

4.2.1. Royal Philips

4.2.2. Tunstall

4.3. Insurers

4.3.1. AXA Assistance

4.3.2. John Hancock

4.4. Digital players

4.4.1. Apple

4.4.2. Google

4.5. Telcos

4.5.1. Telefnica

4.5.2. Orange Healthcare

5. Market analysis

5.1. Key issues for future development

5.1.1. Demographic and societal changes

5.1.2. Regulatory environment

5.1.3. Financing model

5.1.4. Silver economy: a driving force for ehealth adoption

5.1.5. Care supply side evolution

5.2. Market estimation and forecast

5.2.1. Connected medical devices

5.2.2. Connected services

