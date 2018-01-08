JSS and iMedrix Announce Formation of Innovation Centre in Connected Cardiac Care

JSS University, one of the premier medical sciences universities in India and iMedrix, a pioneer in mHealth, announced the formation of an Innovation Centre in Connected Cardiac Care at the University’s main campus in Mysore.

Given the rate at which the epidemic of Cardio Vascular Diseases and life style diseases is spreading, this Centre will focus on an integrated, multi-disciplinary approach to the early detection, prevention, acute care and follow up of heart diseases and related co-morbidities such as obesity, diabetes, hypertension and abnormal lipid profiles.

The Centre will pioneer advanced use models of iMedrix’s revolutionary KardioScreen technology, through which asymptomatic, symptomatic and acute care patients will be evaluated to identify abnormalities requiring further treatment. This process will bring new protocols and provide more insights into the cardiac care for both individuals and for community. Patients no longer need to travel to a hospital for a check-up – Connected Cardiac Care brings the advice of medical experts to their doorstep. Patients requiring follow up will be given appointments to visit the facility and receive integrated multi-disciplinary treatment across Cardiology, Emergency, Nephrology, Endocrinology, Ophthalmology and Podiatry plus nutrition and wellness guidance. Post-operative patients can also reduce or avoid follow-up visits using the connected care model.

“Acting early in Cardio Vascular disease development is essential to preventing an early death and extending life,” said Prof. (Dr.) Nagaraj Desai, renowned Cardiologist, who has mentored the formation of the Centre. “Connected Cardiac Care from this Centre will benefit 1000s of patients and save many lives by timely intervention. Integrated care means that the patient gets comprehensive advice in a single visit.”

“The advent of digital, connected technologies in medicine holds immense potential. JSS University is pleased to have formed a first of its kind Centre in India,” Dr. B.N.Suresh, Vice Chancellor of JSS University, “We will pioneer new models of integrated and affordable, preventive and predictive cardiac care for the population of this region.”

“iMedrix is pleased to be a part of this Centre and contribute our unique cloud enhanced mobile Cardiac care solution,” said Srikanth Jadcherla, Chairman of iMedrix, “We are fortunate to drive the next wave of innovation in mHealth under the guidance of renowned medical experts at JSS, making health care mobile, accessible and affordable.”

About JSS University

Jagadguru Sri Shivarathreeswara University, also known by the abbreviation JSS University, is a deemed university located in the city of Mysore, in the Indian state of Karnataka. It was established in 2008 under Section 3 of the UGC Act 1956 and is part of JSS Mahavidyapeetha, which runs a variety of educational institutions. JSS University is focused on medical and health-related studies, and comprises JSS Medical College, JSS Dental College and JSS College of Pharmacy at the main campus in Mysore as well as a second pharmacy college in Ootacamund, in the neighboring state of Tamil Nadu.

About iMedrix

iMedrix is a Mobile Health startup out of Silicon Valley and Bangalore. iMedrix’s initial product, KardioScreen, is a game changer in Internet of Things Mobile Health (mHealth). 1000s of patients have been screened for heart disease using KardioScreen, often detecting life threatening conditions early on.

Contact:

Nagesh Rangappan

CTO

nagesh.r@imedrix.com

Srikanth (Sree) Jadcherla

CEO

srikanth.j@imedrix.com

1525 McCarthy Blvd

Milpitas CA 95035 USA

+1-408-637-1881