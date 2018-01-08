Unchained Labs gives Lunatic a boost, nails high-end biologic quant!

High-concentration biologics don’t have to be administered as often, plus patients see better results. Lunatic’s new IgG Quant app hits the upper analysis range needed to measure these protein drugs, and does it with only 2 µL of sample straight up – no dilution needed.

Lunatic is the go-to, high-throughput tool for measuring biologic concentrations – from early research to QC. Other tools are kluge, run only a handful of samples at a time, require sample dilution which can skew results, or use way too much sample for early-stage analysis.

“What makes Lunatic special is that it can now reach the protein quant range scientists are really looking for,” said Taegen Clary, VP of Marketing at Unchained Labs. “Because Lunatic uses super small volumes, it can be used upstream when there’s boatloads of samples but not much of them to work with and downstream when there’s buckets of only a few that need analysis. So it’s the ideal tool for measuring protein concentration at all stages of biologics development.”

About Unchained Labs

Here’s the deal. We’re all about helping biologics researchers break free from tools that just don’t cut it. Unleashing problem-tackling products that make a huge difference in the real science they do every day. That’s our mantra, our promise and we own it. We’re located in Pleasanton, CA and can be found online at www.unchainedlabs.com.

Contact:

Taegen Clary

VP of Marketing, Unchained Labs

taegen.clary@unchainedlabs.com

925.587.9806

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/546846/UNCHAINED_LABS_Logo.jpg