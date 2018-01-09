Education Resources Inc. Offers New Post-Concussion Syndrome Online Series

BOSTON, Jan. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ – The new online series, launching January 9, 2018, will help physiotherapists, occupational therapists, speech language pathologists, assistants, athletic trainers, neuropsychologists, and vocational rehab specialists improve functional outcomes for their patients and clients, of all ages, who suffer from post-concussion syndrome.

Healthcare professionals can register for the series directly through the Education Resources Inc. website here:

http://www.educationresourcesinc.com/online-course-details/post-concussion-syndrome-series-all-4-online-sessions-

or by calling the office at 800-487-6530.

Researcher, post-concussion syndrome expert, and clinician Christina Finn MS, OTR/L teaches the series through case studies, demonstrations, extensive directed lab practice, and lecture.

“This was an excellent course based on current research and evidence based practice. Great information presented in a clear, concise manner. I would definitely recommend this course for anyone working with concussion patients/clients.”-A. Crawford, SLP

Course topics include:

The Concussion Crisis: Diagnosis and Management

Concussion: Impact on Visual/Vestibular/Sensory Systems and Overview of Treatment

Strategies and Techniques for Transitioning back to School, Work and Sports

Visual and Vestibular Impairments: Evaluation and Intervention Tools

There is a national awareness about the growing number of people suffering from post-concussion syndrome and the growing impact it has on function. This online series provides an in-depth collaborative approach for physiotherapists, occupational therapists, speech language pathologists, their assistants, and athletic trainers to support clients and patients diagnosed with post-concussion syndrome. In addition to learning tools and strategies for their respective discipline, all course participants will learn how to intervene in unique circumstances, learn how to support return to school, play and work in accordance with national guidelines, and learn how to guide parents.

Healthcare professionals may access the series for an entire year to hone their skills and sharpen their decision-making at their convenience. Participants will receive downloadable handouts and may earn seven continuing education hours upon completing the series.

Christina Finn MS, OTR/L graduated from the University of Scranton in 2004 with a Master’s Degree in Occupational Therapy and is currently an assistant professor of occupational therapy at the New York Institute of Technology in Westbury, NY where she teaches classes in physical rehabilitation and motor learning. Prior to attaining a full-time faculty position, Christina worked at the Rusk Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine at NYU Medical Center in New York City for 10 years. She has advanced training in vision therapy and holds a certification in adult vestibular rehabilitation. Christina has experience in all areas of rehabilitation across the spectrum of care, including acute care, inpatient, and outpatient rehabilitation. She lectures nationally and has developed competencies for training staff in management of concussion/mild traumatic brain injury and for management of visual perceptual deficits.

CONTACT: Alyson Loria, aloria@educationresourcesinc.com

Logo – http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/457316/Education_Resources_Inc.jpg