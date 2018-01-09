-
Global Pharmacovigilance Market Forecast 2018-2028
PR Newswire
LONDON, January 9, 2018
US, Japan, Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Korea, National Pharmacovigilance Systems, Leading Companies, Trends
The global pharmacovigilance market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% in the first half of the forecast period. The pharmacovigilance market is estimated to reach $ 11.5bn in 2023.
How this report will benefit you
Read on to discover how you can exploit the future business opportunities emerging in this sector.
In this brand new 150-page report you will receive 47 tables and 61 figures– all unavailable elsewhere.
The 150-page report provides clear detailed insight into the global pharmacovigilance market. Discover the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.
By ordering and reading our brand-new report today you stay better informed and ready to act.
Report Scope
• Global Pharmaceutical R&D Spending forecasts from 2017-2028
• Global Pharmacovigilance market forecasts from 2017-2028
• This report provides individual revenue forecasts to 2027 for these regional and national markets:
– US
– Japan
– EU: Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Others
– BRIC: Brazil, Russia, India, China
– South Korea
– Others
• This report provides a SWOT and STEP Analysis of the pharmacovigilance market. This report also discusses the Drivers and Restraints of the pharmacovigilance market.
• Our study discusses the selected leading companies that are the major players in the pharmacovigilance market:
– Accenture PLC
– Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation
– Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)
– Capgemini SE
– Tech Mahindra Limited
– Infosys Limited (Infosys)
– Wipro Limited (Wipro)
– Oracle Corporation (Oracle)
– Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
– HCL Technologies Ltd.
– Olympus Corporation
• Moreover, this report discusses the following:
– Reporting systems for adverse drug reactions (ADRs) – their present and future, including data on reported and recorded events by year and region
– Safety monitoring using reporting from social media
– Improvements in data collection and communication leading to more-flexible drug approval processes – changing routes of marketing authorization
– Policies of national and international bodies, and regulators’ roles in present and future pharmacovigilance plans
– Collaboration between the FDA and EMA, and application of pharmacogenomics and biomarkers
– Use of electronic health record (EHR) systems – a live model for drug safety, applying information systems.
Visiongain‘s study is intended for anyone requiring commercial analyses for the global pharmacovigilance market. You find data, trends and predictions.
Buy our report today Global Pharmacovigilance Market Forecast 2018-2028: US, Japan, Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Korea, National Pharmacovigilance Systems, Leading Companies, Trends.
To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com (+44-(0)-20-7336-6100) or refer to our website:
https://www.visiongain.com/Report/2095/Global-Pharmacovigilance-Market-Forecast-2018-2028
To see a report overview please email Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com