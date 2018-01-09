Global Transplantation Therapeutics Market 2017 – Strong Unmet need for Prevention of Chronic Rejection

The “Frontier Pharma: Transplantation Therapeutics – A Highly Innovative Pipeline with a Range of Adaptive and Innate Immune-Targeting Programs Focusing on Graft-Versus-Host Disease and Kidney Transplantation” drug pipelines has been added to Research and Markets’ offering.

Compared with the overall immunology pipeline, in which there are over 1,900 products, the transplantation pipeline is small, with only about 244 products. However, of the 145 products in the transplantation pipeline with a disclosed molecular target, there are 65 first-in-class products, acting on a total of 63 first-in-class targets. First-in-class products account for 44% of transplantation pipeline products with a disclosed molecular target.

Of the 65 first-in-class pipeline products in development for transplantation and GVHD, those which emerged as being the most promising based on underlying scientific data included cell surface antigens such as CD40 and 47, and chemokines such as CXCR1 and 2.

Many of these have yielded promising Preclinical data, although the availability of published clinical data is limited. Nonetheless, many drugs have reached a late stage of development, such as Dompe Farmaceutica’s reparixin, and appear poised to be valuable additions to the relatively stagnant range of treatments for the prevention of transplant rejection, and if successful will be able to drive higher long-term post-transplant survival rates.

Scope

There is a need for therapies that can achieve graft-specific immunosuppression, without having a general effect on the wider immune system. Which therapies and technologies currently in development are most likely to achieve this?

There are 63 distinct first-in-class molecular targets in development for transplantation. Which of these hold the strongest potential in the clinic, and which are closest to reaching the market?

How effective are current therapies for these indications, and how have they been able to improve the general prognosis in recent decades?

Which molecule types and molecular targets are most prominent across transplantation therapy?

Which specific types of transplantation are being most heavily studied across the pharmaceutical pipeline?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Table of Contents

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Strong Unmet need for Prevention of Chronic Rejection

2.2 Moderately-Sized by Highly Innovative Pipeline

2.3 Chemokines and Immune Surface Antigens Appear to Hold Promise as Novel Targets

3 The Case for Innovation

3.1 Growing Opportunities for Biologic Products

3.2 Diversification of Molecular Targets

3.3 Innovative First-in-Class Product Developments Remain Attractive

3.4 Regulatory and Reimbursement Policy Shifts Favor First-in-Class Product Innovation

3.5 Sustained Innovation

3.6 Research Report Guidance

4 Clinical and Commercial Landscape

4.1 Disease Overview

4.2 Symptoms

4.3 Diagnosis

4.4 Etiology and Pathophysiology

4.5 Epidemiology and Prognosis

4.6 Treatment Options

4.7 Overview of Marketed Products

4.8 Current Unmet Needs

5 Assessment of Pipeline Product Innovation

5.1 Pipeline by Stage of Development, Molecule Type and Molecular Target

5.2 First-in-Class Programs Targeting Novel Molecular Targets

6 Transplant Rejection Signaling Network, Disease Causation and Innovation Alignment

6.1 Complexity of Signaling Networks

6.2 Signaling Pathways and First-in-Class Molecular Target Integration

6.3 First-in-Class Matrix Assessment

7 First-in-Class Target and Pipeline Program Evaluation

7.1 Pipeline Programs Targeting C-X-C Chemokine Receptor Type 1 and C-X-C Chemokine Receptor Type

7.2 Pipeline Programs Targeting Tumor Necrosis Factor Receptor Superfamily Member

7.3 Pipeline Programs Targeting Stimulator of Interferon Genes Protein

7.4 Pipeline Programs Targeting Leukocyte Surface Antigen CD47

7.5 Pipeline Programs Targeting Tyrosine Protein Kinase SYK

7.6 Pipeline Programs Targeting Potassium Voltage Gated Channel Subfamily A Member

8 Strategic Consolidations

8.1 Industry-Wide First-in-Class Deals

8.2 Licensing Deals

8.3 Co-development Deals

9 Appendix

