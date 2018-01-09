Positive Five-Year Data Published for MiStent in EuroIntervention

DURHAM, North Carolina, Jan. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ – Micell Technologies, Inc. announced the recent online publication of five-year data from the DESSOLVE I and II trials. The report, “Long-term clinical outcomes of a crystalline sirolimus-eluting coronary stent with a fully bioabsorbable polymer coating: five-year outcomes from the DESSOLVE I and II trials” was peer reviewed and published by the editors of EuroIntervention and can be accessed on the publication website at MiStent 5-Year Results.

The goal of the two trials was to evaluate long-term clinical results for the MiStent® Sirolimus Eluting Absorbable Polymer Coronary Stent System (MiStent). Among the 148 MiStent patients who completed DESSOLVE I or DESSOLVE II, there were zero definite or probable stent thromboses noted through 5-year follow-up, demonstrating long-term safety. The combined study results demonstrated outstanding long-term effectiveness with a five-year Clinically-Driven Target Lesion Revascularization (CD-TLR) of 2.7%.

DESSOLVE I was a single-arm, first-in-human trial while DESSOLVE II was a 2:1 randomized trial comparing MiStent and the Endeavor® Sprint DES. Both studies included patients with symptomatic ischemic heart disease due to de novo lesions in native coronary arteries with >50% diameter stenosis.

The corresponding author for the article is William Wijns, M.D., Ph.D., of The Lambe Institute for Translational Medicine at the National University of Ireland. Prof. Wijns noted, “We achieved greater than 95% 5-year follow-up for all DESSOLVE I and II patients. Across both studies, MiStent showed low rates of TLR, along with no definite or probable stent thrombosis.”

Micell’s chief medical advisor, Dennis Donohoe, M.D., commented, “With this additional publication, we continue to see consistent favorable results reported across multiple studies for MiStent, which is exciting for both clinicians and patients.”

One-year results for the MiStent DESSOLVE III randomized trial were also recently published in The Lancet.

About MiStent®

MiStent is designed to optimize clinical performance and healing in patients with coronary artery disease. The rapidly absorbable coating of MiStent, which contains crystalline drug (sirolimus) and an absorbable polymer, is intended to precisely and consistently provide for extended local drug delivery and limit the duration of polymer exposure. These characteristics potentially reduce the safety risks associated with currently commercially available drug-eluting stents and improve long-term clinical outcomes.

MiStent has received CE marking, but is not approved for sale in the United States.

