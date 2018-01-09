St. Catherine Specialty Hospital Achieves Global Healthcare Accreditation

Located in Zagreb, Croatia, St. Catherine Specialty Hospital is a renowned internationally for advanced diagnostics, orthopedic procedures, spine surgery, pain management, and sports medicine, applying the concept of integral healthcare and innovative diagnostics methods and, most recently, personalized treatment strategies. Orthopedic surgeons at St. Catherine specialize in the diagnosis and treatment of disorders of the bones, joints, ligaments, tendons, muscles, and nerves. The hospital has pioneered a number of innovative medical procedures and is a teaching base for several of Croatia’s leading universities as well as a center of research for bio-medicine.

St. Catherine Specialty Hospital was awarded a plaque recognizing its accreditation by GHA at the 10th World Medical Tourism & Global Healthcare Congress in Los Angeles, California held on October 2-4, 2017.

According to Jadranka Primorac, the hospital’s COO, “The GHA accreditation process has taught us many new strategies to improve day-to-day operational procedures and refine medical travel processes that directly impact the patient experience in areas such as cultural competency, communication and education and travel and tourism. Just as importantly, through the GHA accreditation process, our staff has gained a better understanding of the unique needs of traveling patients across each stage of the medical travel care continuum, allowing us to identify areas of opportunity for improvement that will ultimately benefit medical travelers seeking care at St. Catherine Specialty Hospital.”

The Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA) Program is an independent accrediting body that seeks to improve the patient experience and excellence of care received by patients who travel for their medical care and treatment, whether within their own country or internationally. GHA provides concrete and measurable value to patients by ensuring that the hospital or clinic has instituted processes customized to the medical travelers’ unique needs and expectations, and are monitored continuously for improvement.

“Working with Global Healthcare Accreditation provides a unique opportunity for organizations to conduct a deep dive into global/international patient service units and an opportunity to have an impact on improving the quality, safety, and experience for all patients who travel for care. GHA provides the ideal starting point to validate current processes while focusing specifically on operational excellence and the patient experience, a business strategy that will impact organizations across all services provided. GHA congratulates St. Catherine Specialty Hospital on its commitment to deliver a high-quality patient experience for medical travelers,” stated Karen Timmons, Chief Executive Officer, Global Healthcare Accreditation.

