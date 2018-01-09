Wheelchair Market Rising at 4.21% CAGR by 2022 | ReportsnReports

Global wheelchair market report analyst says one trend in the wheel chair market is automation of manually operated products. Clinical mobility products such as wheelchairs are used in healthcare facilities to improve the mobility of patients. Manual wheelchairs need the assistance of another person to move them from one place to another. In operation theatres and patient wards, wheeled stretchers are used. In the recent years, with the advances in technology, mobility products have become automated and can be controlled and operated with minimal human effort.

The analysts forecast global wheelchair market to grow at a CAGR of 4.21% during the period 2018-2022. The global wheelchair market is a key part of the global clinical mobility aids market. From a top-down perspective, the analyst has analyzed the global clinical mobility aids market as a parent market to set the context in which the global wheelchair market will be analyzed. The global clinical mobility aids market includes both low-end and high-end products. Low-end mobility aids include canes, walkers, and crutches. They are commonly used by the geriatric population. On the other hand, high-end mobility aids such as manual wheelchairs and powered wheelchairs are preferred in healthcare facilities to provide patients with the required mobility during their hospital stay.

According to the wheelchair market report, one driver in the market is enhanced post-treatment services. Advanced medical facilities provide better diagnostics services, medical therapies, and machine-assisted surgeries, which are supported by various post-treatment services such as critical care, neonatal care, and intensive care. These services are carried out in specially designed units, which have advanced clinical mobility products. In facilities such as intensive care units (ICUs) and critical care units, the patients are kept under observation for recovery. During the recovery phase, patients are unable to move from one place to another without support. Therefore, these patients need attendant-propelled and powered wheelchairs.

Global wheelchair market companies are Invacare, Medical Depot, Nova Medicals, Ostrich Mobility, Ottobock, Permobil, and Sunrise Medical. Other Prominent Vendors in the market are: 21st Century Scientific, Hoveround, Karma Mobility, Magic Mobility, and Medline Industries. This report, Global Wheel Chair Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Another related report is Global Wound Closure Devices Market 2017-2021, the analysts forecast global wound closure devices market to grow at a CAGR of 6.42% during the period 2017-2021. Wound closure devices are medical devices used to join injured edges of a wound together for fast recovery and healing of the wound. These devices enable prevention of blood loss and reduce the risk of infection. Wound closure devices include sutures, surgical staples, hemostats, surgical sealants, and wound strips. They are used for post-surgical incisions, treatment of injuries, lacerations, burn cases, ulcers, and other types of acute and chronic wounds.

Companies are 3M, Abbott, B. Braun, Ethicon, and Medtronic. Others are Adhezion Biomedical, Arthrex, Baxter, BSN medical, connexicon medical, ConvaTec, CP Medical, CryoLife, DACH Medical Group, Derma Sciences, DeRoyal Industries, Dolphin Sutures, Fengh Medical, Gecko Biomedical, IVT Medical, Smith & Nephew, Sutura, Welfare Medical. Browse complete Wound Closure Devices Market report at http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/1150486-global-wound-closure-devices-market-2017-2021.html .

