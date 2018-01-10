Ambulance Services Market Worth $48.9 Billion by 2025 | CAGR 9.1%: Grand View Research, Inc.

The global ambulance services market is anticipated to reach USD 48.9 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing geriatric population prone to cardiovascular diseases, favorable reimbursement policies, rising medical tourism, and increasing number of road accidents are the key factors that are driving the market growth.

The ambulance services market growth is anticipated to increase due to favorable reimbursement policies in the developed nations. In the U.S., Medicare covers both emergency and non-emergency ambulance services, if it is considered medically necessary and the supplier fulfills Medicare ambulance requirements.

However, Medicare does not pay for the ambulette services. In Victoria, Australia, patients can avail ambulance services by securing a membership with Ambulance Victoria which also protects the patient from the high cost of ambulance services. In Tasmania, the Ambulance Tasmania provides free ambulance services to Tasmanian residents within Tasmania only. All Queensland (Australia) residents are covered for the cost of emergency services across Australia, by the QLD state government. In the rest of the Australia, subscription to various ambulance services covers the emergency as well as non-emergency ambulance services. Similarly, in the UK, public healthcare system provides free emergency and non-emergency ambulance services. Thus, the favorable reimbursement policies are driving the growth of the market.

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

Ground ambulance services accounted for the largest share in 2016 owing to the effectiveness and common usage of these ambulance services.

Emergency services is anticipated to dominate the market in the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases.

Advanced Life Support (ALS) ambulance services is anticipated to dominate the market in the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to rising dependence on life support services among patient, high number of cardiovascular incidents, and increase in technologically advanced equipment and trained personnel.

Asia Pacific ambulance services market is expected to grow with the highest CAGR over the forecast period

ambulance services market is expected to grow with the highest CAGR over the forecast period Major players of the market include, Envision Healthcare Corporation, London Ambulance Service NHS Trust, BVG India Ltd., America Ambulance Services, Inc., Falck Holding A/S, and Medivic Aviation.

Grand View Research has segmented the global ambulance services market on the basis of transport vehicle, emergency services, equipment, and region:

Transport Vehicle Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025) Ground Ambulance Air Ambulance Water Ambulance

Emergency Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025) Emergency Services Non-Emergency Services

Equipment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025) Basic Life Support (BLS) Ambulance Services Advanced Life Support (ALS) Ambulance Services

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany UK Asia Pacific Japan China Latin America Brazil Mexico Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia



