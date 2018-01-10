Heart Failure Drugs Market – 10.46% CAGR to 2022 | ReportsnReports

The Heart Failure Drugs Market analysis is provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and by major regions development status (Americas, APAC, EMEA) and other regions can be added development status. The analysts forecast global heart failure drugs market to grow at a CAGR of 10.46% during the period 2018-2022.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the Heart Failure Drugs market is investment inclination toward developing countries. Countries such as India, China; and Brazil are turning out to be some of the most attractive countries for pharmaceutical companies across the globe. Many factors such as huge share of global population and rising geriatric population are leading to the high growth of healthcare sector in the developing countries. In addition, the rising cases of lifestyle disorders such as obesity and diabetes also contribute to higher heart failure cases in the region.

According to the Heart Failure Drugs market report, one of the major drivers for this market is rising geriatric population. A large number of health problems are associated with the rising age, and CVDs are major among them. As a person gets older, the blood vessels become less flexible, thus making it difficult for the blood to flow through them. Rising age accompanied by other factors such as lifestyle-oriented diseases and smoking increases the risk of CVDs, especially heart failure. Heart failure in the geriatric population will continue to be a rising health burden globally, as this population represents the majority of the heart failure patients. Hence, rising geriatric population drives the demand for heart failure drugs during the forecast period.

Key players in the global heart failure drugs market: Amgen, AstraZeneca, Bayer, and Novartis. Other Prominent Vendors in the market are: Gilead, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer, and Teva Pharmaceutical industries. The global heart failure drugs market is generic in nature; as many generic drug manufacturers and pharmaceutical giants are providing drugs for a disease. However; the arrival of innovative drugs such as EOM, is expected to change the market dynamics. AstraZeneca and Novartis hold the major share of the global heart failure drugs market with their drugs Toprol-XL and wog, respectively. The companies also hold a strong pipeline and are expected to remain the market leaders during the forecast period. Based on the drug class the market can be segmented into Beta blockers, ARBs, and ACE inhibitors. Angiotensin II receptor blockers (ARB) are a group of pharmaceuticals that modify the renin-angiotensin system. The heart disease drugs market is experiencing growth in the ARBs segment because it reduces the risk of death caused by heart failure and minimizes the chance of hospitalization of people with heart failure.

