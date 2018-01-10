Patient Monitoring and Ultrasound Devices Display Market to Reach US$ 4,605.4 Mn by 2025, Globally: Transparency Market Research

The global patient monitoring and ultrasound devices display market size is expected to reach US$ 4,605.4 Mn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2017 to 2025. North America was the largest market for patient monitoring and ultrasound devices display market in 2016.

As healthcare industry shifts from the traditional medical instruments to digital instruments, medical and imaging devices have increasing requirements for both performance and features. Hospitals are looking for rugged device displays that can provide high contrast, high resolution images, and data, as well as resistance to glare in high-ambient-light environments such as surgical rooms, emergency rooms and intensive care units (ICU’s). Various end-users are preferring touch interactive and wide viewing angle displays for ease of readability. The increasing demand for advanced patient monitoring and ultrasound devices display is expected to contribute to the growth of patient monitoring and ultrasound devices display market.

View Report Preview at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/patient-monitoring-ultrasound-devices-display-market.html

The global patient monitoring and ultrasound devices display market can be segmented on the basis of its device type, screen size, screen resolution, touch type, display technology, color and region used in patient monitoring and ultrasound medical devices. Under patient monitoring device type the market is segmented into hemodynamic monitoring devices, neuromonitoring devices, cardiac monitoring devices, fetal & neonatal monitoring devices, respiratory monitoring devices, multiparameter monitoring devices, remote patient monitoring devices, weight monitoring devices and temperature monitoring devices, whereas, under ultrasound device type it segmented into 2D Ultrasound, 3D Ultrasound, 4D Ultrasound, Doppler Ultrasound, High-intensity Focused Ultrasound and Extracorporeal Shockwave Lithotripsy. The market further segmented based on various display screen sizes into 4″ – 8″, 8″ – 12″, 12″ – 16″, 16″ – 20″ and 20″ and above. In terms of screen resolution, patient monitoring and ultrasound devices display market can be segmented into 640 x 480, 1024 x 768, 1280 x 800, 1280 x 1024 and others. Based on the touch type, the market is further categorized into interactive and non-interactive display. Further the market has been segmented into LED, TFT-LCD, PM-LCD, CRT, PMOLED, AMOLED patient monitoring and ultrasound devices display on the basis of display technology. In terms of color display, the market is segmented into Black & White (B/W) and Colorful display. Due to high demand for the advanced patient monitoring and ultrasound devices by the various end-users is expected to grow the patient monitoring and ultrasound devices display market with a significant CAGR during 2017-2025.

Request to View Sample of Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=37934

Geographically, North America holds largest share in patient monitoring and ultrasound devices display market in 2016. This is due to the early penetration of medical technology in this region. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period followed by Middle East & Africa and South America. The growth in Asia-Pacific is fuelled by the growing adoption of patient monitoring and ultrasound devices display in healthcare automation and advance digital imaging solutions in the emerging countries in the region such as China, India, Japan and others during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure of Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=37934

The global patient monitoring and ultrasound devices display market is highly fragmented with number of companies operating in the segment. Leading players are currently focusing on providing cost competitive products to the customers. Some of the key players engaged in patient monitoring and ultrasound devices display market include various manufacturers such as Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Shimadzu Corporation, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation (TMSC), Carestream Health, Hitachi Medical Corporation, Barco NV, Hologic, Inc., Esaote SpA, EZISURG MEDICAL, Beijing JingJing Medical Equipment Co Ltd, Cook Medical, Medtronic, Inc., Shanghai Fosun Long March Medical Science Co Ltd, Lifetech Scientific Corporation, China Medical Equipment Co Ltd., Shanghai United Imaging Healthcare Co Ltd., and Beijing Leadman Biochemistry Ltd.

Buy Patient Monitoring and Ultrasound Devices Display Market Research Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=37934<ype=S

About TMR

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com