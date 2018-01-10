Swedish veterinary chain orders Sectra cloud-based PACS to achieve unified solution for all images

“We have seen an increased need for more diagnostic tools and smoother access to medical images across our facilities,” says Johan Wiklund, Country Manager at Evidensia Sweden. “To meet those needs, we have to have a unified and scalable solution from a vendor with whom we can grow and develop in the long term.”

Evidensia’s 54 hospitals and clinics in Sweden will all use the Sectra solution, which will enable more efficient use of their specialists located all over the country. Having a single unified solution delivered through the cloud will also reduce complexity for the IT department.

Approximately 100,000 examinations per year will be handled by the solution, which is sold as a service and thus paid per examination.

About Sectra enterprise imaging

With more than 25 years of innovation and 1,700 installations, Sectra is a leading global provider of imaging IT solutions that support healthcare in achieving patient-centric care. Sectra PACS is part of the Enterprise Image Management solution which also comprises VNA and Cross Enterprise Workflow solutions. For the fourth consecutive year in the US and the third consecutive year globally, Sectra PACS has been awarded “Best in KLAS” for highest customer satisfaction.

