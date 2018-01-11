2017 $2.5 Billion Breathable Films Market by Type, End-Use Industry, and Region – Global Forecast to 2022

The “Breathable Films Market by Type (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyurethane Polyether Block Amide, Co-Polyamide, Polyether Ester), End-Use Industry (Hygiene, Medical, Food Packaging, Construction, Fabric), and Region – Global Forecast to 2022” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The breathable films market size is estimated to be USD 1.81 Billion in 2017 and projected to reach USD 2.55 Billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 7.1% between 2017 and 2022.

Rising awareness regarding health and hygiene and increasing purchasing power of consumer are the major drivers of the global breathable films market during the forecast period.

Breathable films are classified into four types based on the raw materials used during its manufacturing process. The types are polyethylene-based breathable films, polypropylene-based breathable films, polyurethane-based breathable films, and others. The others type segment includes polyether block amide-based breathable films, co-polyamide-based breathable films, and polyether ester-based breathable films. Polyethylene-based breathable films are the most-widely used type of breathable films as these are low in cost as compared to any other type of breathable films and have favorable properties such as high absorbency, permeability, and strength.

By application, the breathable films market is classified into six segments, namely, hygiene, medical, food packaging, construction, fabric, and others. Hygiene is the largest application segment of breathable films. Growing penetration rate of baby diapers and sanitary napkins in the developing countries are expected to drive the breathable films market in this application segment. The medical application segment is expected to be the fastest-growing application segment during the forecast period. Increased use of breathable films in surgical drapes and gowns is expected to be the major driver for this segment.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest market for breathable films and is also projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. China is expected to account for the largest share of the market in Asia Pacific till 2022. Major producers of breathable films such as Mitsui Hygiene Materials (Thailand) and Nitto Denko (Japan) are located in the Asia Pacific region. North America accounts for the second-largest share of the global breathable films market.

Companies are using investment and expansion strategies to increase their market share and cater to the increasing demand for breathable films. For example, in July 2016, the company invested into a line of good quality film prints for packaging solutions in Vietnam, Malaysia, Laos, Indonesia, and Myanmar. Through this, the company aims to meet the rising quality standards for different products.

Companies such as RKW Group (Germany), Arkema (France), Clopay Plastic Products (US), Mitsui Hygiene Materials (Thailand), and Fatra (Czech Republic) adopted investment, expansion, new product development, and agreement strategies to expand their market share and product portfolio in the breathable films market from 2014 to 2017.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Awareness Regarding Health And Hygiene

Increasing Usage of Breathable Films in Premium Hygiene Products in Developing Countries

Restraints

Stagnant Growth in Baby Diapers Market in Developed Countries

Higher Cost Than Conventional Films

Opportunities

Untapped Markets With Lower Penetration Rates

Increasing Consumption of Packaged Food

Challenges

Cultural Barriers

Companies Mentioned

Agiplast

American Polyfilm

Arkema

Celanese

Clopay Plastic Products

Covestro

Daika Kogyo

DSM Engineering Plastics

Fatra A.S.

Innovia Films

Mitsui Chemicals

Nitto Denko

Rahil Foam Pvt. Ltd.

RKW Group

Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Skymark Packaging

Sunplac Corporation

Teknor Apex Company

Toray Industries

Trioplast Industrier Ab

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/d4766n/2017_2_5_billion?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716