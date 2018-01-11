Cannabis Companies That are Primed for a big Year

California became the newest state to legalize recreational marijuana at the beginning of 2018. The market is showing utter enthusiasm for all stocks related to the cannabis plant. According to ArcView Market Research, U.S. legal cannabis sales jumped 34% to $6.9 billion in 2016. This research firm forecasts legal sales growth of 26% annually over the next five years, bringing the market to $21.6 billion by 2021.

There has been a huge rush to get in on the marijuana craze which has resulted in hundreds of startups. Investors need to be aware than many of these will fail, it’s important to distinguish which will have higher success rates. Many investors make the mistake of investing based on enthusiasm instead of Company results, in both the market and product testing.

To avoid investing based on enthusiasm, take a look at established Companies who are partnering on collaborative products. Partnerships in the cannabis industry are emerging amongst companies who already have products on the market, from drugs to food to pesticides. The market is ever growing and cannabis has been applied to countless consumer markets.

As cannabis-based companies see traction in early 2018, keep a focus on those with products already on the market and company partnerships. A few industry leaders include: NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTC: NGTF), GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: GWPH), INSYS Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSY), Terra Tech Corp. (OTC: TRTC), and General Cannabis Corp. (OTC: CANN) .

NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTC: NGTF)

Market Cap: $3.876M, current share price: $.12

Earlier this month, NGTF, the category leading, better-for-you, sleep friendly nighttime snacking company announced that sales more than doubled in the last quarter of 2017 compared to the previous quarter. NGTF announced a strategic partnership with Players Network (PNTV), owns 85% of Green Leaf Farms Holdings, LLC. and will be advising NGFT on the creation of an edibles line of cannabidiol (CBD) infused products. This is great news for NGTF as their existing night-time food products sold out on Amazon over the holiday season. They’ve set many sales records over the past two quarters.. This partnership comes at the perfect time for NGTF to expand their already successful night-time snacking food line.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: GWPH)

Market Cap: $3.631B, current share price: $130.77

The biopharmaceutical company, GWPH, has recently been in the news for its lead cannabinoid pipeline candidate, Epidiolex, an adjunctive treatment for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (“LGS”) and Dravet syndrome. GWPH has Orphan Designations in the EU for Epidiolex for these two indications as well as West syndrome and tuberous sclerosis complex. Keep a look out for U.S. approval as Epidiolex is looking as though it has blockbuster potential if approved across all possible indications.

INSYS Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSY)

Market Cap: $765.425M, current share price: $10.44

INSY, is a specialty pharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes innovative drugs and novel drug delivery systems of therapeutic molecules that improve patients’ quality of life. The Company stocks have been moving, yesterday they recorded a trading volume of 6,904,773 shares, which was above the three months average volume of 1,202,703 shares. This is incredible as INSY shares have gained roughly 89% over the last month and are up 2.49% year-to-date.

Terra Tech Corp. (OTCQX: TRTC)

Market Cap: $305.434M, current share price: $.3316

TRTC is a company that operates through multiple subsidiary business partnerships include Blum, IVXX Inc., Edible Gardens, MediFarm LLC, and GrowOp Technology in order to grow and distribute cannabis to the US market. This company saw their stock soar after announcing it received State of California Temporary Authorization to distribute and retail cannabis. Total revenues generated for the third quarter ended September 30, 2017, were $10.1 million, compared to $7.0 million in the same period in 2016.

General Cannabis Corp. (OTCQB: CANN)

Market Cap: $239.304M, current share price: $9.30

CANN is a Denver-based company that offers a variety of products and services to the cannabis industry ranging from operational and compliance security to marketing and finance. CANN just announced it has signed a $955,000, two-year contract to manage a grow facility in California. This is the largest single contract the company has undertaken since inception.

From partnerships to new products, the Companies highlighted above are showing movement in 2018. It is important to track the Companies with movement, new products, and partnerships in order to distinguish them from the other “pop-up” Companies who are just jumping on the cannabis bandwagon.

Content Provided By: Microcap Speculators

Email: info@microcapspecualtors.com

Phone: +1-702-720-6310

Website: http://microcapspeculators.com/

For Full Legal Disclaimer Click Here.

DISCLAIMER: Microcapspeculators.com (MS) is the source of the content set forth above. References to any issuer other than the profiled issuer are intended solely to identify industry participants and do not constitute an endorsement of any issuer and do not constitute a comparison to the profiled issuer. FN Media Group (FNM,) and its online brand FinancialNewsMedia.com, is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated with MS or any company mentioned herein. The commentary, views and opinions expressed in this release by MS are solely those of MS and are not shared by and do not reflect in any manner the views or opinions of FNM. Readers of this Article and content agree that they cannot and will not seek to hold liable MS and FNM for any investment decisions by their readers or subscribers. MS and FNM and their respective affiliated companies are a news dissemination and financial marketing solutions provider and are NOT registered broker-dealers/analysts/investment advisers, hold no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks included herein by MS. FNM was not compensated by any public company mentioned herein to disseminate this press release on behalf of MS.

MS Disclosure: Except for the historical information presented herein, matters discussed in this article contain forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. ACR Communication, LLC. which owns Microcapspeculators.com, is not registered with any financial or securities regulatory authority, and does not provide nor claims to provide investment advice or recommendations to readers of this release. ACR Communication, LLC. which owns, Microcapspeculators.com may from time to time have a position in the securities mentioned herein and may increase or decrease such positions without notice. For making specific investment decisions, readers should seek their own advice. ACR Communication LLC. which owns Microcapspeculators.com may be compensated for its services in the form of cash-based compensation or in equity in the companies it writes about, or a combination of the two.

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. “Forward-looking statements” describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as “may”, “future”, “plan” or “planned”, “will” or “should”, “expected,” “anticipates”, “draft”, “eventually” or “projected”. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company’s annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and MS and FNM undertake no obligation to update such statements.

Media Contact

FN Media Group LLC

editor@financialnewsmedia.com

+1(954)345-0611