Global Frozen Seafood Packaging Market 2018-2022 – Antimicrobial Packaging for Seafood / Green Packaging Alternatives for Frozen Seafood Packaging / Innovations in Processing Techniques

Flexible packaging is expected to witness the largest growth among the different types of packaging materials used in frozen seafood packaging. Easy-to-cook flexible packaging options are already present in the market. For instance, Mondi Group, a prominent packaging vendor, has a product called steampack in its portfolio.

Steampack is a flexible packaging option, which has an adaptable steam-valve that allows the customers to steam and prepare the chilled food. Therefore, seafood such as fish, shellfish, and others, can be directly prepared in the microwave. This pouch is made up of polyethylene terephthalate or cast polypropylene. With the rising demand for flexible packaging for frozen seafood, there will be an increased demand for these materials.

One trend in the market is antimicrobial packaging for seafood. If subject to inadequate storage and handling, seafood can undergo rapid microbial growth and contamination. Nearly 4-5 million tons of fish are lost annually due to improper storage onsite. The traditional methods that are employed for fish preservation include drying, thermal processing, freezing: refrigeration, irradiation: modified atmosphere packaging, and addition of different salts and antimicrobial agents. Antimicrobial packaging is a new form of active packaging for fish.

According to the report, one driver in the market is rising popularity of ease-of-use packaging. Busy lifestyles and smaller households are increasing the demand for easy-to-use packaging options for food packaging. In the case of seafood packaging, flexible packaging options with zippers for opening and reclosing and microwavable pouch packaging are becoming prevalent in households. Packaging products are focused on providing the customer with convenience and an extended shelf life of the packaged products. The commonly consumed seafood, including anchovies, oysters, clams, shrimp, crab, and salmon, have a delicate texture.

Amcor

Bemis

Crown Holdings

Genpak

Sealed air

Ardagh Group

Berry Group

DuPont

DS Smith

LINPAC

Mondi Group

