Allergic Rhinitis Forecast in 26 Major Markets 2018-2028 – Analysis & Forecasts Split by Gender & 5 Year Cohort

This report provides the current prevalent population for allergic rhinitis across 26 Major Markets (USA, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Poland, Netherlands, Belgium, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Austria, Portugal, Russia, Turkey, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina) split by gender and 5-year age cohort. In addition to the current prevalence, the report provides an overview of the risk factors, diagnosis and prognosis of the disease, along with specific variations by geography and ethnicity.

Providing a value-added level of insight, several features of allergic rhinitis patients, as well as the main symptoms and comorbidities of the disease have been quantified and presented alongside the overall prevalence figures. These sub-populations within the main disease are also included at a country level across the 10-year forecast snapshot.

Main symptoms and co-morbidities of allergic rhinitis include:

Asthma

Conjunctivitis

Chronic otitis media with effusion

Eustachian tube dysfunction

Sleep impairment

Obstructive sleep apnoea

Rhinosinusitis

Pollen-food cross-reactivity

Laryngeal irritation

Globus sensation

Reasons to Buy:

Ability to quantify patient populations in global allergic rhinitis market to target the development of future products, pricing strategies and launch plans.

Further insight into the prevalence of the subdivided types of allergic rhinitis and identification of patient segments with high potential.

Delivery of more accurate information for clinical trials in study sizing and realistic patient recruitment for various countries.

Better understanding of the impact of specific co-morbid conditions on the prevalent population of allergic rhinitis patients.

Identification of allergic rhinitis patient sub-populations that require treatment.

Better understanding of the specific markets that have the largest number of allergic rhinitis patients.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction Cause of the Disease Risk Factors & Prevention Diagnosis of the Disease Variation by Geography/Ethnicity Disease Prognosis & Clinical Course Key Comorbid Conditions / Features Associated With the Disease Methodology for Quantification of Patient Numbers Top-Line Prevalence for Allergic Rhinitis Features of Allergic Rhinitis Patients Treatment of Allergic Rhinitis Patients Comorbidities of Allergic Rhinitis Patients Abbreviations Used in the Report Other Services & Solutions Reports & Publications Online Epidemiology Databases Online Pharmaceutical Pricing Database References Appendix

