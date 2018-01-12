Global Neurovascular Devices Market Forecast To 2027

Cerebral Embolization and Aneurysm Coiling Devices, Cerebral Angioplasty and Stenting Systems, Support Devices, Neurothrombectomy Devices

The global neurovascular devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% in the first half of the forecast period. In 2016, the Cerebral Embolization and Aneurysm Coiling Devices segment held the largest share in the global neurovascular devices market.

Report Scope

• Global Neurovascular Devices market forecasts to 2027

• This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for the global neurovascular market by submarket

– Cerebral Embolization and Aneurysm Coiling Devices

– Cerebral Angioplasty and Stenting Systems

– Support Devices

– Neurothrombectomy Devices

• This report provides individual revenue forecasts to 2027 for these regional and national markets:

– The US

– EU5: Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain

– Japan

– BRIC: Brazil, Russia, India, China

– Rest of the World (RoW)

• Our study gives qualitative analysis of the neurovascular devices market. It discusses the SWOT analysis of the neurovascular devices market.

• Our study discusses the selected leading companies that are the major players in the neurovascular devices industry:

– Stryker Corporation

– Medtronic

– Johnson & Johnson

– Terumo

– Penumbra

