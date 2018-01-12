Stroke Forecast in 19 Major Markets 2018-2028 – Risk Factors, Diagnosis and Prognosise, Specific Variations by Geography and Ethnicity

The “Stroke Forecast in 19 Major Markets 2018-2028” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

This report provides the current incident population for stroke across 19 Major Markets (USA, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Poland, Netherlands, Russia, Turkey, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina) split by gender and 5-year age cohort. In addition to the current incidence, the report provides an overview of the risk factors, diagnosis and prognosis of the disease, along with specific variations by geography and ethnicity.

Stroke is a serious cerebrovascular event constituting one of the most common causes of long-term disability and death, and a major burden to public health worldwide. According to WHO, stroke is a clinical syndrome consisting of rapidly developing clinical signs of focal (or global in case of coma) disturbance of cerebral function lasting more than 24 hours or leading to death with no apparent cause other than a vascular origin.

Providing a value-added level of insight, several features of stroke patients, as well as the main types and subtypes of the disease have been quantified and presented alongside the overall incidence figures. These sub-populations within the main disease are also included at a country level across the 10-year forecast snapshot.

Main symptoms and co-morbidities of stroke include:

Cardiovascular conditions (mainly cardiac arrhythmias and myocardial infarction)

Venous thromboembolism (DVT, pulmonary embolism)

Hypertension

Diabetes mellitus

Pneumonia

Urinary tract infections

Fractures (due to falls caused by physical disability)

Pain

Depression

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction Cause of the Disease Risk Factors & Prevention Diagnosis of the Disease Variation by Geography/Ethnicity Disease Prognosis & Clinical Course Key Comorbid Conditions / Features Associated With the Disease Methodology for Quantification of Patient Numbers Top-Line Incidence for Stroke Features of Stroke Patients Infarction Stroke Haemorrhagic Stroke Abbreviations Used in the Report Other Services & Solutions Reports & Publications Online Epidemiology Databases Online Pharmaceutical Pricing Database References Appendix

