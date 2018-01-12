The “Testicular Cancer Forecast in 24 Major Markets 2018-2028” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

This report provides the current incident population for testicular cancer across 24 Major Markets (USA, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Poland, Netherlands, Norway, Denmark, Switzerland, Russia, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina) split by gender and 5-year age cohort. In addition to the current incidence, the report provides an overview of the risk factors, diagnosis and prognosis of the disease, along with specific variations by geography and ethnicity.

Testicular cancer is a relatively rare cancer; although it is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in males aged 20-34. There are two main types of testicular cancer; seminomas and non-seminomas, which develop from germ cells in the testicles. The standard treatment procedure involves the complete removal of the testis with the tumour.

Providing a value-added level of insight, several features of testicular cancer patients, as well as the main symptoms and comorbidities of the disease have been quantified and presented alongside the overall incidence figures. These sub-populations within the main disease are also included at a country level across the 10-year forecast snapshot.

Main symptoms and co-morbidities of testicular cancer include:

Presence of lump in one testis

Gynaecomastia

Pain (lower back, scrotum or lower abdomen)

Cryptorchidism

Hypospadias

Reasons to Buy:

Ability to quantify patient populations in global testicular cancer market to target the development of future products, pricing strategies and launch plans.

Further insight into the incidence of the subdivided types of testicular cancer and identification of patient segments with high potential.

Delivery of more accurate information for clinical trials in study sizing and realistic patient recruitment for various countries.

Better understanding of the impact of specific co-morbid conditions on the incident population of testicular cancer patients.

Identification of testicular cancer patient sub-populations that require treatment.

Better understanding of the specific markets that have the largest number of thyroid cancer patients.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction Cause of the Disease Risk Factors & Prevention Diagnosis of the Disease Variation by Geography/Ethnicity Disease Prognosis & Clinical Course Key Comorbid Conditions / Features Associated With the Disease Methodology for Quantification of Patient Numbers Additional Data Available on Request Top-Line Incidence for Testicular Cancer Features of Testicular Cancer Patients Tumour Type Tumour Location Tumour Dissemination and Staging Clinical Parameters of Testicular Cancer Patients Comorbidities of Testicular Cancer Patients Abbreviations Used in the Report Other Services & Solutions Reports & Publications Online Epidemiology Databases Online Pharmaceutical Pricing Database References Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tgh5k6/testicular_cancer?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716