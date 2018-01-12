Bharat Book Bureau announces the addition of the report “US Fertility Clinics Market” to its offering.

Summary

The market for fertility clinics in the US should reach a value of $3.6 billion in 2017 and is expected to grow to $4.5 billion by 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% for the period of 2017-2022.

Report Includes

-An overview of the US market for fertility clinics

-Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2012 through 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

-Examination of the critical market characteristics of the fertility market, including technological developments, the value chain, market dynamics, and key market trends

-Market breakdowns by diagnostics services and assisted reproductive technology

-Coverage of major government regulations, recent industry developments, and the competitive landscape

-Information on leading companies, including their services and recent developments

Chapter 1: Introduction

BCC Research’s goal in performing this study was to determine the market and future demand growth for fertility clinics over the five-year period from 2016 through 2020 in the US. Of particular focus was characterizing and quantifying the potential of the market for fertility clinics in the US, and segments (i.e., assisted reproductive technology, diagnostic services and surgeries).

The report also evaluates various market opportunities in detail. Factors that affect the market such as drivers, restraints, and trends have been discussed. The key objective was to present a comprehensive discussion of where the state-of-the-art is in fertility clinics and forecast the future commercial potential for the key market segments.

This discussion provides a basis for companies to make strategic choices about developing new products and markets or deciding which applications are needed in their organizations. The study will benefit fertility clinics operators, clinic staff, customers of fertility clinics, governments around the world, and others.

Study Goals and Objectives

-To sum up the US fertility clinics market size.

-To estimate the growth rate of the US fertility clinics market.

-To segment the market in the deepest possible way.

-To identify major drivers and restraints.

-To identify key trends and technology updates in the field.

Reasons for Doing This Study

Increasing number of single moms and rise in average age of new moms has led to increasing demand for assisted reproductive technology techniques. Global industry leaders and large organizations see an expanded role for egg freezing and new technologies such as Vitro Maturation (IVM) in the fertility clinics industry.

The US fertility clinics market is growing due to increasing obesity that can cause hormonal imbalances and problems with ovulation in women and low sperm quality in men. The growth is also stimulated by decreasing fertility of a women. These factors are expected to drive the fertility clinics market in the US.

The market for fertility clinics in the US is fragmented with a few large players having small share of the market. Major players in the market include IntegraMed, New Hope Fertility Clinic, Reproductive Medicine Associates of New Jersey, and others.

Scope of Report

This research report categorizes the US fertility clinics market by segments. These segments include assisted reproductive technology, diagnostic services and surgeries.

Information Sources

-Public information via annual reports to shareholders as well as other government reports that are available for public review.

-Company marketing information, advertising, company press releases, state and local news sources, and subscription-based information.

-Online research including third-party references.

-Trade associations, directories and publications.

-Telephone interviews with both current customers and prospects.

-Various private industry sources.

Methodology

Research methodology followed in this report is a top-down approach. Various sources were used to arrive at the total market figure, which was broken down into various applications and sub markets based on primary and secondary data. Both a quantitative and qualitative approaches were used to derive the market size and growth rates. Many secondary sources were reviewed, and extensive primary research was conducted with key opinion leaders, marketing managers, product managers and end users.

Market numbers have been calculated in constant U.S. dollars.

Geographic Breakdown

This report is focused on the fertility clinics market in United States of America alone

