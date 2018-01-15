Frost & Sullivan Acclaims Shimadzu for Delivering a Product Line of Versatile and Innovative Radiography Solutions

LONDON, Jan. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ – Based on its recent analysis of the general radiography market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Shimadzu Corporation with the 2017 Global Frost & Sullivan Award for Product Line Strategy Leadership. Constant innovations and upgrades to Shimadzu’s radiography product portfolio have ensured that the products stay relevant and in high demand in an evolving radiography market. Its comprehensive product range enhances automation, efficiency, image quality, and overall clinical value by enabling flexible positioning, reduced radiation dose, and versatility in viewing bone and soft tissue images.

Shimadzu has the entire range of general radiography solutions, from fixed ceiling-mounted to floor-mounted systems and mobile X-ray solutions, with or without one to two arms. These are all available all in entry-level to high-end configurations. In 2016, it introduced new technologies such as digital multi-slice tomography with flexible positioning to offer a view of oblique cross sections of the spine and hip joints. Other products include:

SONIALVISION G4, a fluoroscopy product with multi-functionality features

RADspeed Pro EDGE package, a high-performance general radiography equipment

MobileDaRt Evolution MX7 Version, mobile X-ray with digitization features

RADspeed Pro EDGE and MobileDaRt Evolution MX7 have already been adopted by more than 100 hospitals worldwide within a year of their introduction.

“In response to customer demand, Shimadzu introduced a sophisticated, remote-controlled, auto-positioning feature in the RADspeed Pro EDGE package. This feature helps the radiographer effortlessly position the tube and fine-tune this positioning to improve patient safety and reduce radiation dose,” said Frost & Sullivan Consultant Poornima Srinivasan. “Similarly, it incorporated removable grids to lower radiation exposure during pediatric imaging, and a dose area product meter on the collimator to measure the dose of radiation the patient is exposed to.”

Shimadzu’s products have proven their utility in guiding hospitals towards the era of value-based healthcare. They achieve that by incorporating a host of novel features and technologies.

The RADspeed Pro EDGE employs cutting-edge technologies like tomosynthesis, speed stitch, and dual energy subtraction. Tomosynthesis combines cone-beam computed tomography (CT) reconstruction with digital image processing so that any number of cross-sectional images can be obtained. The systems also incorporate ‘T-smart,’ the metal artifact reduction technology that decreases metal artifacts in orthopedic patients. Additionally, it uses speed stitch technology, which combines multiple images that are captured while the X-ray tube is in motion at various angles. Finally, its dual energy subtraction, imaging algorithm, couples with low and high voltages to offer images of soft tissue and bone images separately.

SONIALVISION G4 is capable of a wide range of examinations and is ideal for inter-departmental shared services. The field of view (FOV) flat panel detector (FPD) is available in five sizes and provides an extensive imaging area, ultra-high definition and dynamic images, less radiation exposure, a ceiling-mounted telescopic arm, and a wall stand with a portable FPD. It incorporates technologies such as:

The SUREengine-Advance, an image processing technology that delivers quality fluoro and radiography images

SLOT Advance, an optimal technology for long-view images with a minimal X-ray dose

T-smart, the latest tomosynthesis technology that aids in iterative reconstruction with metal artifact suppression

The MobileDaRt Evolution MX7 Version incorporates a large LCD monitor and LED collimator light that increases brightness up to 40% and saves electricity by 80% when compared to its competing products. It also has a user-friendly design with wireless capability, which allows it to extend its scope of application.

“Shimadzu has leveraged the expertise of key opinion leaders (KOLs), designed training and educational programs, expanded geographically, and made the most of cross-selling opportunities in line with its business goals,” noted Ms. Srinivasan. “Additionally, it has partnered with universities to optimize the existing systems and develop further innovations and efficiencies. Shimadzu’s discussions with international channels, and focus on gathering input from healthcare professionals have played a huge role in its development of unique products and provision of a rich customer experience.”

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a comprehensive product line that caters to the breadth of the market it serves. The award recognizes the extent to which the product line meets customer base demands, the overall impact it has in terms of customer value, as well as increased market share.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Shimadzu Corporation

Shimadzu Corporation has remained committed to commercializing cutting-edge technology and providing it to customers in a wide array of industries for more than 140 years. Our brand statement, “Excellence in Science”, reflects our desire and attitude to diligently respond to customers’ requirements by offering superior, world-class technologies indispensable for analytical and measuring instruments, medical systems, aircraft equipment and industrial machinery in the area of human health, safety and security of society and advancement of industry. In the ever-changing landscape of challenges of society, Shimadzu aims to partner with customers to meet their needs with unique technologies and solutions.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today’s market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

