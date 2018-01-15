Global Smart Baby Thermometers Market to 2021 with Braun, FEVERSMART, iProvn & Kinsa Dominating

The “Global Smart Baby Thermometers Market 2017-2021” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global smart baby thermometers market to grow at a CAGR of 9.30% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global smart baby thermometers market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales and value and excludes new installations, shipments, retrofit, replacement, spares, aftermarket, services market. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Ease of use. A smart baby thermometer records, monitors, and controls body temperatures. The thermometer is integrated with mobile apps and other interfaces. For instance, FEVERSMART thermometers are used for temperature control through continuous monitoring. The users of such thermometers receive notifications from remote locations as well (owing to the integration of cloud computing technologies). Moreover, the smart baby thermometer uses a high-precision temperature sensor.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Innovation in product features and user interfaces. The development of innovative features and user interfaces is one of the key trends driving the market. Smart baby thermometers are integrated with easy-to-use digital control panels and built-in energy-saving functionalities. Smart baby thermometers, of late, are incorporated with Wi-Fi and 3G- or 4G- connectivity. They are controlled through mobile apps. Such apps ensure that customers receive alerts when there is a discrepancy in the baby’s temperature.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Risks associated with smart baby thermometers. Smart baby thermometers distract parents from adapting to natural cues and cycles. The probability of errors in smart thermometer readings is not negligible. False positive results can result in unproductive stress. Of late, parents are advised by pediatricians to limit the use of thermometers. The use of smart baby thermometers is advised if the baby has been sick for a span of three days or more.

Fitbit Force was recently recalled from the market as Fitbit received feedbacks related to skin allergies and rashes in selected customers. Digital pacifier thermometers are not recommended for infants. In this thermometer, tip of the thermometer is inserted into the ear canal. Such risks associated with smart baby thermometers might hinder the growth of the global smart baby thermometers market.

