The Medical Affairs Professional Society (MAPS) announces Ornah Levine-Dolberg, MD as its EMEA Region President

Dr Levine-Dolberg is currently Vice President & Global Head of Medical Affairs, Research & Development at Glenmark Pharmaceuticals. She joined Glenmark in 2016 in their London headquarters to establish and launch Global Medical Affairs and to help the company in its transition from a medium-sized Indian company to a global presence with expertise in all facets of drug development and commercialization. Prior to joining Glenmark, Dr Levine-Dolberg was Vice President of Medical Affairs Growth Markets at Teva Pharmaceuticals where she helped grow a team of two to a fully functioning department of more than 100 employees.

“We are very excited that Ornah has welcomed this challenge to be our first EMEA President as we expand our offerings in and work to connect Medical Affairs professionals in this vital region,” explains Dr Kirk Shepard, current Global President for MAPS. “Ornah’s contribution to date as a member of our Executive Leadership Committee has been invaluable. Her passion towards ensuring MAPS is a truly global organization is an asset that we know will benefit not just professionals in the EMEA region, but around the world.”

Dr Levine-Dolberg commented, “I’m very honored to accept this position during a time of exciting growth and opportunity for MAPS and our community of professionals. What has impressed me with the society thus far and really separated it from other offerings, is that this organization is being developed BY Medical Affairs professionals, FOR Medical Affairs professionals. There is a great sense of community with this society, of being ‘inside the family’, that allows everyone to be open and share the difficulties and challenges in their organizations and careers. To this end, I am looking forward to working with our leadership and valued partners in creating valuable resources that document standards of practice and provide practical guidance for their real-world use.”

MAPS is a non-profit global society of Medical Affairs professionals with members from over 100 life sciences companies, as well as those who provide valuable support to Medical Affairs organizations. Its mission is to advance the Medical Affairs profession and increase its impact across the life sciences industry by:

Promoting excellence across Medical Affairs functions

Developing guidelines to support industry standards and best practices

Fostering advocacy for the Medical Affairs position

Providing education and encouraging professional collaborations that support the practice of Medical Affairs

