Global Research Antibodies Markets, 2022 – Market Estimated to Reach $3.0 Billion by 2022 from $2.4 Billion in 2017

The “Global Markets for Research Antibodies” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

This study focuses on the market side of research antibodies rather than the technical side. Different market segments for this specific market are covered.

Scope of the Report

Application-based market segments include enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), western blotting (WB), immunohistochemistry (IHC), immunofluorescent staining (IF) and flow cytometry (FC)

Antibody function-based market segments include primary antibodies and secondary antibodies

Antibody clonality-based market segments include polyclonal antibodies and monoclonal antibodies, including oligoclonal antibodies

Customer type-based market segments include universities/academic institutions, pharmaceutical/ biotech companies and other types of customers such as governmental research labs and CROs.

Research and market trends are also extrapolated by analyzing the funding, patent publications and sales trends of major players in the field.

Report Highlights:

The global market for research antibodies should reach $3.0 billion by 2022 from $2.4 billion in 2017 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8%, from 2017 to 2022.

by 2022 from in 2017 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8%, from 2017 to 2022. The US research antibodies market is expected to grow from $943 million in 2017 to $1.1 billion in 2022 at a CAGR of 3.4% for the period 2017-2022.

in 2017 to in 2022 at a CAGR of 3.4% for the period 2017-2022. The Asia-Pacific region of the global research antibodies market is expected to grow from $593 million in 2017 to $830 million in 2022 at a CAGR of 7.0% for the period 2017-2022.

Report Includes:

50 data tables

An overview of the global market for antibodies used in research.

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022.

Segmentation of the market by regions, product types, research applications, species, and major research areas.

Details concerning end users, purchasing factors, new market trends, and potential growth opportunities that are available.

Discussion on the factors affecting strategies of antibody companies, the effect of research funding, and third-party quality evaluation systems.

Analysis of the competitive landscape and key competitors’ market shares.

Profiles of major companies: Abcam PLC, Abnova, Active Motif, Agilent Technologies, BD Biosciences, Beckman Coulter Inc., Bethyl Laboratories, BioLegend.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Summary and Highlights

Key Drivers for Market Growth

3. Overview of the Research Antibody Market

History and Current State

Background of the Antibody and Its Production

Current Status and Issues

Overview of Antibody Technology

Traditional Antibody Generation Technologies

Emerging Antibody Generation Technologies

Antibody Validation Methods

4. Research Applications of Antibodies

ELISA/ELISPOT

Direct ELISA

Indirect ELISA

Competitive ELISA

Sandwich ELISA

ELISPOT Assays

FluoroSpot Assays

Emerging Technologies or Platforms in ELISA Assays

Western Blot

1-D Gel Electrophoresis

2-D Gel Electrophoresis

Emerging Technologies/Platforms in Western Blot

Immunohistochemistry (IHC)

Flow Cytometry (Including Cell Sorting)

Emerging Technologies or Platforms in Flow Cytometry

Immunocytochemistry/Immunofluorescent Staining

Chromatin Immunoprecipitation (ChIP)

Other Applications of Antibodies

Antibody Arrays

5. Segmentation and Forecast of Research Antibody Market

Research Antibody Market Overview

Types of Research Antibodies

Major Players

Market Segments by Region

Segments by Product Type

Segments by Reactive Species

Segments by Host Species

Segments by Clonality Type

Segments by Conjugate

Segments by Research Area

Segments by Application

Segments by User Type

Pitfalls in the Current Research Antibody Market

Non-Specificity

Non-Reproducibility

Market Projections

6. Application-Based Markets for Research Antibodies

Application-Based Market Overview

Market for Western Blot Analysis

Market for ELISA

Market for Immunohistochemistry

Market for Immunofluorescent Staining

7. Market for Flow Cytometry Analysis

Market Overview

Trends in Flow Cytometric Analysis

Portable Cytometers

Mass Cytometry

Market for Flow Cytometry Instruments

Market for Flow Cytometry Reagents and Consumables

Fluorescent Dyes

Antibodies

Beads

Product Types

Major Players and Growth Strategies

Market Share and Projections

8. Market for Antibody Custom Services

Market Overview

Types of Services

Antibody Custom Manufacturing

Antibody Conjugation

Antigen Preparation

Major Players

Market Share and Projections

9. Market Trend Analysis

Purchasing Factors Analysis

Third-Party Quality Evaluation Systems

Research Grants

Journal Citations Analysis

Technological Trends in Antibody Production and Application

M&A Activities Related to the Research Antibody Industry

WuXi App Tec Acquires Abgent

Abcam Acquires Epitomics

Agilent Acquires Dako

Affymetrix Acquires eBioscience

Bio-Rad Acquires AbD Serotec

Active Motif Acquires SwitchGear Genomics Inc.

Thermo Fisher Pierce Antibodies Merges with Life Technologies Antibodies

Fluidigm Acquires DVS Sciences

Bio-Techne (R&D Systems) Acquires Novus Biologicals

Bio-Techne (R&D Systems) Acquires ProteinSimple

BioLegend Acquires Covance Antibody Services

German Merck Acquires Sigma

Abcam Acquires Firefly Bioworks

OriGene Technologies Acquires Acris Antibodies GmbH

Abcam Acquires AxioMx

Valiant Co. Ltd. Acquires MP Biomedicals

Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires Affymetrix

Aviva Systems Biology Acquires GenWay Biotech

10. Driving Forces and Limiting Factors of Market Growth

Driving Forces for Market Growth

New Discoveries in Biological Sciences

New Antibody Technologies and Antibody Types

Antibody-Based Drug Discovery and Development

“Hot” Research Areas

Increased Government Funding in Emerging Markets

Need for Further Human Genomic and Proteomic Research

Need for Quality Antibodies in the Current Research Community

Need for Antibody Custom Services

New Application-Focused Technology Platforms

Factors Limiting Market Growth

Research Funding

Validation Technologies

Suppliers

Market Acceptance or Brand Trust

11 Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gzx9kt/global_research?w=5

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716