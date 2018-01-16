Global Weight Loss Supplement Market 2018-2022 – Rise in Promotional and Marketing Activities / Awareness About Weight Management / Product Innovation and New Product Launch

The “Global Weight Loss Supplement Market 2018-2022” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global weight loss supplement market to grow at a CAGR of 5.63% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Weight Loss Supplement Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is growing obese population. Several countries are adopting initiatives to prevent rising prevalence of obesity and improve the health of the residents. Obesity hampers the health of the residents and increases the risk of lifestyle-related diseases such as diabetes, cardiac arrest, and stroke. Obese individuals are advised to consume diet supplements to manage their weight and consequently, reduce their weight and risk of contracting life-threatening diseases.

Weight Loss Supplement are the type of supplement used to reduce body weight by increasing the metabolism and decreasing apetite. These supplements are available in various formulations such as powder, capsule, tablets, and meal replacement liquids.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is rising number of promotional and marketing activities. Weight loss supplement vendors are adopting several innovative strategies to increase the product visibility and revenue sales. These supplements work effectively and are to be consumed with their regular diet. Vendors adopt concept selling and penetrative marketing strategies to attract consumers, even using the online channel.

Market trends

Rise in promotional and marketing activities

Awareness about weight management

Product innovation and new product launch

Key vendors

Amway

Glanbia

GlaxoSmithKline

Herbalife

Iovate Health Sciences International

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Market Sizing

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Market Segmentation By Distribution Channels

Part 08: Customer Landscape

Part 09: Regional Landscape

Part 10: Decision Framework

Part 11: Drivers And Challenges

Part 12: Market Trends

Part 13: Vendor Landscape

Part 14: Vendor Analysis

Part 15: Appendix

