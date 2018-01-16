Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market 8.4% CAGR to 2022

ReportsnReports.com adds Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market report is forecast to reach $2.31 billion by 2022 from $1.55 billion in 2017 at a CAGR of 8.4% during (2017-2022) driven by the increased pressure on healthcare providers to improve operational efficiency & profitability, the adoption of the GS1 System of standards in the healthcare industry globally; implementation of the unique device identification initiative by the FDA; emergence of cloud-based solutions; continuous financial support in the form of funding, investments, and partnerships; and the growing efforts to reduce the large-scale counterfeiting of drugs to its huge database.

The prominent players in the global healthcare supply chain management market include SAP (Germany), Oracle (US), Infor (US), GHX (US), McKesson (US), TECSYS (Canada), Manhattan Associates (US), JDA software (US), Jump Technologies (US) and LogiTag (Israel).

The North American healthcare supply chain management market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2017-2022. Factors such as the consolidation of hospitals, regulatory requirements, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing patient burden in the US, and implementation of various strategies to improve healthcare supply chain management in Canada are driving the growth of the market in this region.

The software segment will hold the largest share of the healthcare supply chain management market in 2017. On the basis of component, the market is segmented into software and hardware. In 2017, software segment is expected to command the largest share of the global healthcare supply chain management market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the benefits it offers, such as increased efficiency, reduced costs, and business intelligence. The high implementation cost of supply chain management solutions is expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent.

The cloud-based segment in Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. By delivery mode, the market is categorized into on-premise and cloud-based segments. The cloud-based segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Cloud-based solutions help healthcare organizations share and integrate information from different locations and these solutions are cheaper to install and maintain than on-premise solutions. All these factors contribute to the high growth and popularity of the cloud-based mode.

By end users, the manufacturers segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2017. The report provides detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, research & development activities, product enhancements, and new product launches in the healthcare supply chain management market.

The report provides a picture of the healthcare supply chain management market across different industry verticals and regions. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market across different segments such as by component, delivery mode, end users, and region. Furthermore, the report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Break of primary participants was as mentioned below:

By Company Type: Tier I – 55%, Tier II – 25%, Tier III – 20%

By Designation: C-Level Executives – 43%, Directors – 32%, Others – 25%

By Region: North America – 38%, Europe – 23%, Asia-Pacific – 29%, RoW – 10%

