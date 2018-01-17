Bupa and HealthTap Announce a Strategic Partnership to Deliver Innovative Healthcare Solutions Worldwide

The partnership will bring together Bupa, with its leading health and care expertise, and HealthTap, one of the leading and most innovative health tech companies, to deploy a game-changing combination of digital and in-person healthcare.

HealthTap’s proprietary Health Operating System HOPES™ and its AI powered apps will enable delightful Bupa digital experiences and enhance speed, convenience, and quality of care for Bupa customers.

Evelyn Bourke, Bupa Group CEO said: “I believe our partnership with HealthTap will deliver truly innovative healthcare solutions to improve the lives of Bupa customers globally. We have decided to partner with HealthTap because of the combination of industry-leading technology, execution, and understanding of healthcare that HealthTap brings. Over the past year we have worked together to implement a number of solutions for day-to-day customer needs, such as easily finding local doctors covered by Bupa insurance, scheduling physiotherapy, immunisations, and doctor visits with local clinics, and connecting residents in our care homes with doctors by video chat. Together we bring world-leading digital health and care experiences to our customers, while saving costs, and delivering efficiencies for healthcare providers.”

Ron Gutman, HealthTap Founder and CEO added: “I’ve always believed that creating a new sustainable paradigm of better healthcare requires partners like Bupa. Bupa shares HealthTap’s values and mission, and it has the longevity, quality, depth, and scale in traditional healthcare delivery to complement HealthTap’s digital health technology and user-experience expertise. This is why we’re honoured and delighted to partner with Bupa. By joining together one of the world’s most respected leaders in healthcare with one of the world’s most innovative health tech companies, the Bupa/HealthTap partnership is uniquely positioned to launch a new era of interoperable, smart, and engaging healthcare. Together our two companies will transform healthcare around the world, and help millions everywhere live healthier, happier, longer lives.”

About Bupa

Bupa’s purpose is helping people live longer, healthier, happier lives.

With no shareholders, our customers are our absolute focus. We reinvest profits into providing more and better healthcare for the benefit of current and future customers.

We have 16.5m health insurance customers, provide healthcare for 10.6m people in our clinics and hospitals, and look after around 22,000 aged care residents.

We employ over 80,000 people, principally in Australia, the UK, Spain, Hong Kong, Chile, Brazil, Poland, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, India and the USA.

Health insurance is around 70% of our business. In a number of countries we also run clinics, dental centres, hospitals and care homes and villages.

For more information, visit www.bupa.com

About HealthTap

HealthTap is the world’s first Global Health Practice, delivering immediate healthcare, 24/7, from Query-to-Cure. HealthTap connects hundreds of millions of people in 174 countries via video, voice, and text chat on any mobile device or personal computer with health advice from a Medical Expert Network of more than 108,000 doctors across 147 specialties. HealthTap’s proprietary Health Operating System (HOPES™) and proprietary, Artificial-Intelligence triaging technology (Dr. A.I.™) enable hospital systems, insurance companies, employers and governments to deliver the right care at the right time at the right price. HOPES is now powering the HealthTap Cloud™, a first-of-its-kind virtual cloud dedicated to healthcare and created for interoperability and ease of integration. Our mission is to help people live healthier, happier, longer lives.

To learn more, visit www.healthtap.com

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/629745/HealthTap___Bupa_Strategic_Partnership.jpg