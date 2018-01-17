Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market to Reach US$487.40 Mn by 2025, Globally: Transparency Market Research

According to a new market report, the global extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine Market was valued at US$ 307.00 Mn in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025 to reach US$ 487.40 Mn in 2025

Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation system is used for the patient suffering from heart failure and lung failure. It acts as a cardiac and respiratory support. Effective oxygenation is obtained when oxygen and blood are running in opposite direction through a thin porous membrane. An ECMO machine works as a bypass for the heart and the lungs and thus, purifies the blood outside the human body. The machine drains blood from the vein, adds oxygen to it, removes carbon dioxide, and then sends it back to the artery. These machines are widely used in patients whose heart and lungs cannot purify the blood. The use of extracorporeal life support in neonates, pediatric and adult patients suffering from respiratory, cardiac and extracorporeal cardiopulmonary resuscitation (ECPR) distress has increased the survival rates. Increasing need for use of ECMO machines in newborns is a major driver for the global extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine market. According to an article published in NCBI, the persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn (PPHN) syndrome is observed amongst 2/1000 live-born infants.

The global extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine market is segmented on the basis of component type, based on application, modality and region. Based on component type the global extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine market is segmented into pumps, oxygenators, heat exchangers, saturation monitors, others (Bladders, Cannulas). The pumps segment of the global extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine market includes roller pumps and centrifugal pumps.

Oxygenators contributed a share of 38.4% in terms of revenue of the global extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine market in the year 2016. The oxygenators segment contributes high market share due to increasing number of clinical trials and new product innovation. The oxygenators segment is expected to dominate the extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine market during the forecast period. However, increasing awareness about advantages of novel centrifugal pumps such as small priming volumes and minimize thrombus formation, heat generation, and hemolysis associated with traditional centrifugal pumps will lead to growth of centrifugal pumps sub-segment of the global extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine market in the forecasted period.

Based on application the global extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine market includes respiratory, cardiology and extracorporeal cardiopulmonary resuscitation. Growing prevalence of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) as well as increasing consumption of tobacco drives the respiratory segment of the market. Based on modality the extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine market is segmented into, venoarterial, venovenous and arteriovenous. Venovenous extracorporeal membrane oxygenation takes blood from a large vein and returns oxygenated blood back to a large vein. This type of extracorporeal membrane oxygenation is used in refractory respiratory failure, status asthmaticus, respiratory failure in clinical indications of pneumonia, pulmonary embolism, traumatic pulmonary contusions and for secondary causes such as acute respiratory distress syndrome associated with overwhelming sepsis or systemic inflammatory conditions. The venovenous segment of the global extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine market holds a maximum share in the year 2106.

Geographically, the global extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine market is segmented into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Based on geographic distribution, North America dominated the global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market followed by Europe in 2016. Larger patient pool that needs long-term extracorporeal support and higher number of health care organizations is key reasons for growth of Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market in these regions. Asia Pacific is an emerging market for extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine. The market in the Middle East is in the developing phase, which offers strong expansion potential in the near future.

In the global extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine market the major operating players are Terumo Corporation, Medtronic plc, Getinge AB, LivaNova PLC, Nipro Corporation, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, XENIOS AG, OriGen Biomedical, EUROSETS and Hemovent GmbH. These are the major players of extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine market and exhibit the largest geographical outreach with presence of range of products worldwide.

