United States Ventricular Assist Devices Market Report 2018

The American Heart Association (AHA) estimates that 5.1 million people suffer from HF in the U.S. and approximately 550,000 new cases are diagnosed each year. Pharmacologic therapies remain the most widely used approach for treatment of HF but heart transplantation remains the only curative option for late stages of the disease. Other procedures to treat HF include angioplasty, biventricular pacing, valve replacement, bypass and left ventricular reduction surgery.

VADs are designed to assist either the left (LVAD), the right (RVAD) ventricle, or both at the same time (BiVAD). The choice of device depends on the underlying heart disease and the pulmonary arterial resistance that determines the load on the right ventricle. LVADs are by far the most commonly performed procedures but when pulmonary resistance is high, right ventricular assist becomes necessary. Biventricular assist devices supply circulatory support to both the right and left ventricle of the heart, by pumping blood to both the systemic and pulmonary systems. Being an assist device, a BiVAD functions in conjunction with the native heart, unlike a total artificial heart with which the native heart is removed.

By retaining the native ventricles of the heart, a BiVAD allows for the possibility of myocardial recovery, which would eliminate the need for cardiac transplantation. For the purpose of this report, VADs are segmented into three categories: percutaneous ventricular assist devices (pVADs), implantable ventricular assist devices and external ventricular assist devices. Implantable VADs are used for bridge-to-recovery (BTR), bridge-to-transplant (BTT) and destination therapy (DT). These labels are described briefly below.

Ventricular assist devices (VADs) are used for aiding a failing heart by supplementing the pumping function of the heart. VADs are often used in patients with advanced heart failure (HF). HF is a chronic disease that occurs when degeneration of the heart muscle reduces the pump power of the heart, which causes the heart to become too weak to pump blood at a level sufficient to meet the body’s demands. The condition may be caused by arterial and valve diseases or cardiomyopathy, which is disease of the heart muscle itself. Other conditions such as high blood pressure or diabetes may also lead to HF.

