2017 Human Microbiome Applications in IVD and Other Healthcare Areas
PR Newswire
DUBLIN, Jan, 19, 2018
The “Human Microbiome Applications in IVD and Other Healthcare” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
Human Microbiome Applications in IVD and Other Healthcare surveys the growing interest in the human microbiome in in vitro diagnostics (IVD) and other healthcare applications, touching on areas such as metagenomics, metabolomic profiling, and microbiome diagnostics, among others.
While study of the microbiome has attracted enthusiastic media attention and venture capital, its findings are largely preliminary. Still, some IVD companies have already launched tests to measure changes in the microbiome to monitor disease progress.
Human Microbiome Applications in IVD and Other Healthcare
notes selected molecular microbiome-based tests, microbiome-based diagnostic biomarkers, and precision or personalized medicine approaches to the microbiome.
Human Microbiome Applications in IVD and Other Healthcare notes pharmaceutical company interest in the microbiome as well. Spurred on by the Human Microbiome Project, pharmaceutical companies have become more interested in microbiome research. Many players in the microbiome market are amassing knowledge and data about the microbiome in order to partner with pharmaceutical firms interested in developing new therapeutics.
Microbiome-based therapeutic approaches are discussed, including fecal microbiota transplants (FMT) and selected novel therapies. Select current microbiome-related drug candidates are noted in Human Microbiome Applications in IVD and Other Healthcare as well.
Microbiome companies and start-ups offer a wide array of products and services. They can be roughly grouped into therapeutics-based companies, research-based companies, and direct-to-consumer service providers. Despite the fact that efforts to develop microbiome-based diagnostics and therapies remain in their early stages, microbiome companies have attracted significant investment, which is discussed in the report.
Key Topics Covered:
1: Executive Summary
- Introduction
- Large-Scale Microbiome Projects
- Scope Of The Report
- Methodology
2: Human Microbiome In Ivd And Other Healthcare Applications
- Microbiome – Bacteria In Disease Processes
- Growing Interest In The Microbiome
- Metagenomics
- Metabolomic Profiling
- Microbiome Diagnostics
- Selected Molecular Microbiome-based Tests
- Diagnostic Biomarkers
- Precision or Personalized Medicine Approaches
- PHARMA COMPANY INTEREST IN THE MICROBIOME
- Agreements, Investments
- Fecal Microbiota Transplantation (FMT)
- Other Selected Microbiome-related Therapeutic Approaches
- Microbiome Modulators
- INVESTMENT IN MICROBIOME COMPANIES
3: Selected Microbiome Players
- 4D Pharma plc
- Abbott Diagnostics
- Abbvie
- Aces Health
- AdvancingBio
- Agilent Technologies Inc.
- Anaeropharma Science
- AOBiome, LLC
- Aperiomics, Inc.
- Arivale
- Atlas Biomed
- AvidBiotics
- Beckman Coulter / Danaher
- Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)
- Biocartis Group
- The BioCollective
- BioGaia Pharma AB
- Biohit OYJ
- Biomecite Diagnostics
- bioMrieux Inc.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- Biose
- Blis Technologies
- Bruker Corporation
- C3J Therapeutics (formerly C3 Jian)
- Capsugel
- Charles River Laboratories, Inc.
- CIPAC Therapeutics
- CLC bio (a QIAGEN company)
- Clinical-Microbiomics
- Copan Diagnostics, Inc.
- CosmosID
- Covaris
- Crestovo (Finch Therapeutics Group)
- Danaher Corporation
- Dermala
- DermTech
- Diversigen
- DNA Genotek
- DNAnexus, Inc.
- Eagle Genomics
- Eligo Bioscience
- ENTEROME Bioscience SA
- EpiBiome
- Eppendorf AG
- Evelo Biosciences
- Evolve Biosystems
- Finch Therapeutics Group
- GALT
- GATC Biotech AG
- Genetic Analysis AS
- GENEWIZ, Inc.
- GlaxoSmithKline plc
- Human Longevity, Inc. (HLI)
- Illumina
- IS-Diagnostics
- ISOThrive LLC
- Janssen Biotech (Johnson & Johnson)
- Kallyope
- Labcyte
- Luminex Corporation
- Mayo Medical Laboratories
- Menarini-Silicon Biosystems
- Merck & Co., Inc.
- Metabiomics Corporation
- MetaboGen AB
- Metabolon, Inc.
- Microbiome
- Microbiome Insights
- MicroBiome Therapeutics (MBT)
- Mitra Biotech
- MyBiotics
- Naked Biome
- Nestl Health Science
- New England Biolabs
- Nizo
- Norgen Biotek
- OncoImmunity
- One Codex
- OpenBiome
- Optibiotix
- OraSure Technologies, Inc.
- Osel, Inc.
- PerkinElmer, Inc. (Pe)
- Pfizer, Inc.
- Phase Genomics
- Proderm IQ
- Prodigest
- Promega Corporation
- PureFlora Inc.
- QIAGEN
- Quay Pharma
- Rebiotix
- Resphera Biosciences
- Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Roche Diagnostics
- Sabinsa Corporation
- ScreenCell
- Second Genome
- Seres Therapeutics
- Shimadzu Corporation
- Siolta Therapeutics
- Symbiotic Health
- SynCo Bio Partners B.V.
- Synlogic
- Synthetic Biologics
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
- TNO
- Triskelion
- uBiome
- Vaiomer
- Vedanta Biosciences
- VIOME
- ViThera Pharmaceuticals
- Waters Corporation
- Whole Biome
- Xycrobe Therapeutics, Inc.
- Zymo Research
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3v6f3p/2017_human?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716