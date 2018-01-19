Global Molecular Diagnostic Testing Market 2016-2021 – Expected High Growth in Molecular Infectious Disease Testing, Molecular Cancer Testing & Others

The “Expected High Growth Market Segments in Molecular Diagnostic Testing” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Molecular testing provides fast and accurate results and the prescence of molecular tests has disrupted several testing markets over the past decade and a half. However, some segments have thrived and others are seeing mature growth levels.

This report details the highest revenue growth areas of molecular testing, as considered by manufacturers of IVD instruments, reagents and supplies. The report covers both high-growth product segments and regional markets of significance.

Expected High Growth Market Segments in Molecular Diagnostic Testing Provides:

High-Growth Areas in Molecular Infectious Disease Testing

High-Growth Areas in Molecular Cancer Testing

High-Growth Areas in Other Molecular Testing

High-Growth Regions

Overview of Molecular Test Technologies.

Top Companies in High-Growth Molecular Testing Markets

Conclusions and Projections to 2021

Clinical molecular diagnostics refer to in vitro diagnostic (IVD) tests used in patient health care that detect, quantify or characterize nucleic acid analytes, whether pathogenic nucleic acid, patient DNA or patient RNA. As an IVD market, molecular diagnostics refer to the relevant test kits, other reagents and instruments that are used for clinical testing in settings that include reference laboratories, independent labs, hospital labs, other centralized clinical labs and near-patient testing sites such as clinics and physician offices.

The report also covers Inherited disease diagnostics – diagnosis of rare genetic diseases andother inherited traits including pharmacodiagnostic (pharmacokinetic) traits;major area of application is thrombophilia markers and anticoagulant response markers.



Coverage in this report includes:

Infectious disease diagnostics such as molecular microbiology and virology, including the detection, identification, quantification and nucleic-acid based resistance or susceptibility profiling of pathogens

Blood Transfusion Diagnostics, nucleic acid screening (NAT) of donated blood, often pooled samples, for the detection of active infections responsible for transfusion transmitted infections (TTIs)

ancillary market for molecular immunohematology or blood typing

Histology / cytology diagnostics , which is largely synonymous with in situ hybridization (ISH) methods that use direct hybridization of chromogenic (CISH) or fluorescent (FISH) nucleic acid probes within slided tissue or suspended cell samples viewed under microscopy;Molecular Cancer Diagnostics, which are tissue, blood and urine samples can be assayed using nucleic acid amplification tests (NAATs) or sequencing to diagnose, prognose and identify key mutations for targeted therapies

Transplant diagnostics – various PCR-based methodologies, Sanger sequencing and NGS used to type HLA alleles in low to high resolution in order to match donors and recipients for solid organ and hematopoietic stem cell (HSCT) or bone marrow transplants, as well as post-transplant monitoring.

Key Topics Covered:

1: Executive Summary

Introduction

Molecular Diagnostic Technologies

Molecular Diagnostics in Healthcare

HIGH GROWTH AREAS OF MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS

HIGH-GROWTH REGIONAL MARKETS

2: Analysis: High-Growth Markets For Molecular Diagnostics

HIGH REVENUE GROWTH MOLECULAR TESTING AREAS IDENTIFIED

High Growth Categories in the Infectious Disease Molecular Diagnostics Market Market Size in 2016 and Forecast to 2021

High-Growth Regions for Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market (2016-2021)

High Growth Infectious Disease Market Area

High Growth Regions, NAT Blood Screening Market Market Size 2016 and Forecast to 2021

High Growth Cancer Market Area

High Growth Cancer Testing Areas, Market Size 2016 and Forecast 2021

Molecular Cancer Testing High Growth Regions

High Growth Cancer Testing Regional Markets

Other Molecular Testing High-Growth Areas, Market Size 2016 and Forecast 2021

High Growth Regional Markets for Other Testing

High-Growth Regional Markets for Other Molecular Diagnostics Testing

