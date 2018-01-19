-
In&Out
- -
-
Epatite C
- -
-
Brexit
- -
-
Governance
- -
Tumor Markers Immunoassay Market, 2025
Tumor Markers Immunoassay Market, 2025
PR Newswire
DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2018
The “Tumor Markers Immunoassay Market (PSA, CEA, CA 125, AFP, CA 15-3, CA 19-9, CYFRA 21-1, ProGRP, SCC, CA 72-4, HE4, Others)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
Immunoassays have played a role in cancer management since the 1960s with the discovery of tumor markers alpha-fetoprotein (AFP) and carcinoembryonic antigen (CEA). These two tests are still an essential part of the cancer diagnostics toolbox.
Tumor Markers Immunoassay Market provides analysis of the current global market, including the following data points:
- Tumor Markers Immunoassay Market by Marker, 2015-2025 (PSA, CEA, CA 125, AFP, CA 15-3, CA 19-9, CYFRA 21-1, ProGRP, SCC, CA 72-4, HE4, Others, Total)
- Tumor Markers Immunoassay Market by Region, 2015-2025 (US, EU, ROW, Total)
- Selected Tumor Marker Immunoassays
- Attributes of Selected Tumor Marker Immunoassays (Cancer type, Tissue analyzed, How used)
- Selected Companies Marketing Immunoassays for Tumor Markers
Biomarkers are biological or biochemical molecules, or genetic changes, or other characteristics that can be measured, and that indicate or predict a condition, risk, or likely response. Biomarkers can be used for a range of diagnostic applications including predicting disease risk, diagnosis, predicting prognosis, identifying appropriate therapy for an individual, monitoring disease or for return of a disease, and other applications.
Much of the activity in the development and use of new biomarkers is in the field of oncology, where both single biomarkers and also biomarker panels are being developed and used for a wide range of applications – assessing risk of developing cancer, screening apparently healthy individuals for cancer, diagnosis of cancer, predicting prognosis, monitoring patients including monitoring for recurrence of disease, and determining the best therapy for treatment of a patient.
Researchers are continuing to try to identify and validate new tumor biomarkers, but this has proven to be a slow process. Still, biomarker assays are being developed and added to the menus of large analyzers.
Key Topics Covered:
1: Executive Summary
OVERVIEW
Table 1-1: Selected Widely Used Tumor Markers
CONCLUSIONS
The Current Global Market
The Tumor Markers Market Is at the Same Time Impressive and Distressing
Researchers Are Continuing to Try to Identify and Validate New Tumor Biomarkers
2: Tumor Markers Immunoassay Market: Analysis
TUMOR MARKERS
AFP (alfa-fetoprotein)
Beta HCG
CA 125
CA 15-3
CA 19-9
CEA (carcinoembryonic antigen)
CYFRA 21-1
HE4 (human epididymis protein 4)
ProGRP
PSA (complexed, free, total))
SCC (squamous cell carcinoma antigen)
Serum HER-2/neu
Thyroglobulin
CA 72-4
COMPANIES IN THE MARKET
MARKET ANALYSIS
3: Company Profiles
- Abbott Laboratories
- AccuBioTech Co., Ltd
- ACON Laboratories, Inc
- Alere, Inc
- Alfa Scientific Designs, Inc
- Artron Laboratories, Inc
- Atlas Link Biotech Co., Ltd
- Audit Diagnostics
- Autobio Diagnostics, Co., Ltd
- Beckman Coulter, Inc
- Binding Site Group Ltd
- Biocare Diagnostics Ltd
- Biocheck, Inc
- Biomerica
- bioMerieux SA
- Boson Biotech Co., Ltd
- Diametra
- DiaSorin S.p.A
- DIAsource ImmunoAssays SA
- DRG International, Inc
- Fujirebio US, Inc
- GlysBy snc
- Gold Standard Diagnostics
- LifeSign, LLC
- Ortho Clinical Diagnostics
- Qualigen, Inc
- Randox Laboratories, Ltd
- Roche Diagnostic Corporation
- Siemens Healthineers
- Syntron Bioresearch, Inc
- Teco Diagnostics
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc
- Tosoh Bioscience, Inc
- Trinity Biotech plc
- Wako Diagnostics
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pxxzzn/tumor_markers?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716