AWC Announces 2018 AHIMA International Certification Exam Windows and Exam Preps Outside US

The 2018 Exam Windows are:

1-28 February

16 April-16 May

2-31 July

1-30 November

To assist in exam preparation, AWC offers training and exam prep workshops through its chapters in the Philippines and UAE. Upcoming events in preparation for the February window are:

Philippines UAE Chapter Training: CDI and Advanced

Coding and Workplace/Career

Applications 26 January—Morning Session 10:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. 2 February—Morning Session 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. 26 January—Evening Session 5:30 to 9:00 p.m. 2 February—Afternoon Session 1:30 to 5:00 p.m. Hybrid Coding (joint CCS, CCS-P, and

CCA) Exam Prep Workshop:

Orientation, Strategies and Test Practice

(exam prep book included) 27 January 10:00 a.m. to -4:00 p.m. 3 February 10:00 a.m. to -4:00 p.m. CDIP Exam Prep Workshop: Orientation, Strategies and Test Practice

(exam prep book included) 28 January 1:00 to 6:00 p.m. 4 February 1:00 to 6:00 p.m.

Chapter training and exam prep workshops are open to anyone residing or working outside the US. To learn more and register, visit www.awc.world/events. More information about the certifications, including career opportunities; eligibility requirements; test center locations; and applications can be found at: www.awc.world/certification.

The following AHIMA certifications are currently available oUS:

CCA—Certified Coding Associate

The CCA is an entry level credential certifying data quality skill for coding professionals in all healthcare settings, including both inpatient and outpatient.

CCS—Certified Coding Specialist (in India and the UAE only, not available for the February window)

The CCS credential certifies advanced data quality skills for coding professionals within inpatient settings.

CCS-P—Certified Coding Specialist—Physician-Based

The CCS-P credential certifies advanced data quality skills for coding professionals in outpatient and physician office settings.

CDIP—Certified Documentation Improvement Specialist

The CDIP credential certifies the skills of coding and clinical documentation improvement professionals to accurately review the patient’s story within the medical record.

CHDA—Certified Health Data Analyst

The CHDA credential certifies mastery of data management and analytics skills of healthcare professionals.

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/547781/AHIMA_World_Congress_Logo.jpg