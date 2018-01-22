-
AWC Announces 2018 AHIMA International Certification Exam Windows and Exam Preps Outside US
PR Newswire
CHICAGO, Jan. 22, 2018
The 2018 Exam Windows are:
- 1-28 February
- 16 April-16 May
- 2-31 July
- 1-30 November
To assist in exam preparation, AWC offers training and exam prep workshops through its chapters in the Philippines and UAE. Upcoming events in preparation for the February window are:
|
Philippines
|
UAE
|
Chapter Training: CDI and Advanced
|
26 January—Morning Session
10:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
|
2 February—Morning Session
9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
|
26 January—Evening Session
5:30 to 9:00 p.m.
|
2 February—Afternoon Session
1:30 to 5:00 p.m.
|
Hybrid Coding (joint CCS, CCS-P, and
|
27 January
10:00 a.m. to -4:00 p.m.
|
3 February
10:00 a.m. to -4:00 p.m.
|
CDIP Exam Prep Workshop:
Orientation, Strategies and Test Practice
|
28 January
1:00 to 6:00 p.m.
|
4 February
1:00 to 6:00 p.m.
Chapter training and exam prep workshops are open to anyone residing or working outside the US. To learn more and register, visit www.awc.world/events. More information about the certifications, including career opportunities; eligibility requirements; test center locations; and applications can be found at: www.awc.world/certification.
The following AHIMA certifications are currently available oUS:
CCA—Certified Coding Associate
The CCA is an entry level credential certifying data quality skill for coding professionals in all healthcare settings, including both inpatient and outpatient.
CCS—Certified Coding Specialist (in India and the UAE only, not available for the February window)
The CCS credential certifies advanced data quality skills for coding professionals within inpatient settings.
CCS-P—Certified Coding Specialist—Physician-Based
The CCS-P credential certifies advanced data quality skills for coding professionals in outpatient and physician office settings.
CDIP—Certified Documentation Improvement Specialist
The CDIP credential certifies the skills of coding and clinical documentation improvement professionals to accurately review the patient’s story within the medical record.
CHDA—Certified Health Data Analyst
The CHDA credential certifies mastery of data management and analytics skills of healthcare professionals.
Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/547781/AHIMA_World_Congress_Logo.jpg